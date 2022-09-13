A look back at how Florida State players performed in week 1 of the NFL season:

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Three carries, no yards in opener

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Eight tackles in loss to Cleveland

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 20 carries, 90 yards (4.5 average), three catches, 18 yards in win over Green Bay

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Cut but signed to practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Six tackles, one forced fumble in loss to Seattle

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play in opening game vs. Cleveland

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 0-0 on FG attempts, 1-1 on PAT attempts in win over Tennessee

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Played two snaps per PFF in opening win over Rams

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): 1 of 2 on FG attempts, 3 of 3 on PAT attempts in win over Las Vegas

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): 57 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. 71.5 run-block grade, 41.1 pass-block grade by PFF in opening loss to Chiefs

S Derwin James (Chargers): Six tackles, one sack in win over Las Vegas

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): 19 snaps, per PFF. Two tackles, .5 sack in loss to Baltimore

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): One tackle in loss to Baltimore

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Did not play in opening win over Arizona

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Did not play in opener

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): No tackles in win over Arizona

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Six tackles in loss to Buffalo

DE Janarius Robinson (Vikings): Did not play in Minnesota's opening win over Green Bay

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Four tackles in win over Las Vegas

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles in win over Detroit

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): He was signed to the practice squad after being cut by Atlanta.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): The rookie played but did not record a stat in the Rams’ opener.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): One tackle in loss to NY Giants

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Two tackles in win over Atlanta

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): 23 of 34 (67.7 percent) for 269 yards, 2 TDs and no INTs in win over Atlanta. 79.6 PFF grade.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

