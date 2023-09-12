RB Cam Akers (Rams): 22 carries, 29 rushing yards, one touchdown in win over Seattle. Sunday: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Seven tackles, 1.5 sacks in loss to Atlanta. Sunday: At Atlanta at 1 p.m. (FOX)

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): 13 carries for 33 yards in Jets debut, a 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo. Sunday: At Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): He signed to Carolina’s practice squad on Aug. 30.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Seven tackles. Sunday: at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): No tackles in loss to LA Rams. Sunday: At Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): 0 for 2 on FGs attempts, suffered calf injury in season opener. Sunday: At Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 3 of 3 on FGs, including a 43-yarder, in win over Cincinnati. Monday: At Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

S Derwin James (Chargers): Six tackles in loss to Miami. Sunday: At Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Five tackles, one sack in win over Buffalo. Sunday: at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in Thursday night loss to Detroit to open the 2023 season. Sunday: At Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Injured reserve. He signed with Miami in the offseason but is out an indefinite amount of time following knee surgery.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): No stats in opening loss to Atlanta. Monday: New Orleans, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): On the practice squad.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Two tackles in loss to Miami. Sunday: At Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles, .5 sacks in win over New England. Thursday: Host Minnesota at 8:15 (Amazon Prime).

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Two tackles in loss to Green Bay. Sunday: At Tampa, 1 p.m. (FOX)

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play in New Orleans' opening win over Tennessee. Sunday: At Carolina, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN).

