Week 1: Stats from FSU players in the NFL
RB Cam Akers (Rams): 22 carries, 29 rushing yards, one touchdown in win over Seattle. Sunday: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Seven tackles, 1.5 sacks in loss to Atlanta. Sunday: At Atlanta at 1 p.m. (FOX)
RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): 13 carries for 33 yards in Jets debut, a 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo. Sunday: At Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): He signed to Carolina’s practice squad on Aug. 30.
DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Seven tackles. Sunday: at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): No tackles in loss to LA Rams. Sunday: At Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): 0 for 2 on FGs attempts, suffered calf injury in season opener. Sunday: At Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 3 of 3 on FGs, including a 43-yarder, in win over Cincinnati. Monday: At Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)
S Derwin James (Chargers): Six tackles in loss to Miami. Sunday: At Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Five tackles, one sack in win over Buffalo. Sunday: at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in Thursday night loss to Detroit to open the 2023 season. Sunday: At Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Injured reserve. He signed with Miami in the offseason but is out an indefinite amount of time following knee surgery.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): No stats in opening loss to Atlanta. Monday: New Orleans, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): On the practice squad.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Two tackles in loss to Miami. Sunday: At Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles, .5 sacks in win over New England. Thursday: Host Minnesota at 8:15 (Amazon Prime).
DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Two tackles in loss to Green Bay. Sunday: At Tampa, 1 p.m. (FOX)
QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play in New Orleans' opening win over Tennessee. Sunday: At Carolina, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN).
Of note: OT Roderick Johnson is opening the year on the Eagles' injured list.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify