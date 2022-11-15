Week 10 results for FSU players in the NFL.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Six carries for 22 yards in loss to Arizona. Season: 62 carries, 176 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Seven tackles and one sack in win over Atlanta on Thursday. Season: 38 tackles, six sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 14 carries, 119 yards, one touchdown and three catches for 27 yards in overtime win over Buffalo. Season: 145 carries, 727 yards (5-yard average) and six touchdowns as well as 22 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Has played 23 snaps this season.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on FGs, 3 of 3 on PATs in win over Houston. Season: 18 of 20 on FGs, 17 of 17 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 56.1 overall grade by PFF on 59 snaps.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Not playing due to injury. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve with a knee injury. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): 13 tackles in loss to San Francisco. Season: 85 tackles, three sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Bye week. Season: 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 70 PFF grade.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Bye week. Season: 37 tackles, three interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Practice squad.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Did not record a tackle in win over Jacksonville. Season: 15 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Six tackles in loss to Arizona. Season: 44 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Injured reserve.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Three tackles and a fumble recovery in loss to San Francisco. Season: 29 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles and one sack in loss to Washington. Season: 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Three tackles and 1.5 sacks in win over Denver. Season: 11 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Did not record a tackle in loss to Washington. Season: He was activated off the practice squad and had four tackles in the win at Houston.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): 11 tackles in loss at Pittsburgh. Season: 22 tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Winston has returned from back/ankle injury, but the Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

