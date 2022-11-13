Week 10 schedule for FSU players in the NFL. TV coverage maps for games in your area can be viewed here.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Plays Arizona on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Season: 56 carries, 154 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Seven tackles and one sack in win over Atlanta on Thursday. Season: 38 tackles, six sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Season: 131 carries, 608 yards (6.3-yard average) and five touchdowns as well as 19 receptions for 119 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Has played 23 snaps this season.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Plays Houston on Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: 17 of 19 on FGs, 14 of 14 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Plays Minnesota on Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: Earned a 55.5 overall grade by PFF.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Plays at San Francisco on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve with a knee injury. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Plays at San Francisco on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Season: 72 tackles, three sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Bye week. Season: 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 70 PFF grade.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Bye week. Season: 37 tackles, three interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Practice squad.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Plays Jacksonville on Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: 13 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Plays Arizona on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Season: 36 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Injured reserve.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Plays at San Francisco on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Season: 29 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Plays Washington on Monday at 8:15 p.m. Season: 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Plays Denver on Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: 11 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Plays Washington on Monday at 8:15 p.m. Season: He was activated off the practice squad and had four tackles in the win at Houston.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Activated and could play Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Winston has returned from back/ankle injury, but the Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

