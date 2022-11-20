Week 11 schedule for FSU players in the NFL on Sunday and Monday.

NFL coverage maps can be viewed here.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): At New Orleans, 1 p.m. Season: 62 carries, 176 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): At Baltimore, 1 p.m. Season: 38 tackles, six sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): Dallas at 4:25 p.m. Season: 145 carries, 727 yards (5-yard average) and six touchdowns as well as 22 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): At Baltimore, 1 p.m. Season: Has played 23 snaps this season.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Play Detroit, 1 p.m. Season: 18 of 20 on FGs, 17 of 17 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Play Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m. Earned a 56.1 overall grade by PFF on 59 snaps.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Remains questionable due to injury. Plays Sunday against Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve with a knee injury. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Plays Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Season: 85 tackles, three sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): At New England, 1 p.m. Season: 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 70 PFF grade.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): At New England, 1 p.m. Season: 37 tackles, three interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): At New England, 1 p.m. Season: Practice squad.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): At San Diego, 8:20 p.m. Season: 15 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): At New Orleans, 1 p.m. Season: 44 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): At Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Season: Has returned to practice.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Plays Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Season: 29 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): At Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Season: 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): At Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Season: Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): At New Orleans, 1 p.m. Season: Practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): One tackle in win over Green Bay. Season: 15 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): At Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Season: Four tackles.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): LA Rams, 1 p.m. Season: 22 tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Winston has returned from back/ankle injury, but the Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

