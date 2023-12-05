Week 13: FSU players in the NFL
RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Akers has suffered a torn Achilles' tendon. His season has ended. 2023 stats: 60 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD and 11 receptions for 70 yards.
DE Brian Burns (Panthers): One tackle in loss at Tampa. 2023 stats: 33 tackles, six sacks, forced fumble.
RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Nine carries for 35 yards and one catch for 11 yards in loss to Atlanta. 2023 stats: 59 carries for 197 yards and 13 catches for 77 yards.
RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Did not play. 2023 stats: One carry for one yard.
DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Bye week. 2023 stats: 18 tackles.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Played but did not record a state in loss at Dallas. 2023 stats: 17 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.
PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): His season has ended due to a knee injury. 2023 stats: 11 of 17 FGs (longest: 57).
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 2 on field-goal attempts and 1 of 2 on extra-point attempts in loss at LA Rams. 2023 stats: 30 of 33 FGs (longest: 58) and 16 of 18 PATs.
S Derwin James (Chargers): Nine tackles and one sack in win at New England. 2023 stats: 82 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception.
DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Four tackles and 1.5 sacks in loss to Atlanta. 2023 stats: 41 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble.
OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in loss at Green Bay. 2023 stats: 21 tackles.
RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): One tackle in win at Washington. 2023 stats: 10 tackles and three interceptions.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Played but did not record a tackle in loss at Tampa. 2023 stats: 15 tackles.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Bye week. 2023 stats: One tackle.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Five tackles in win at New England. 2023 stats: 49 tackles (44 solo) and two interceptions.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles in loss to San Francisco. 2023 stats: 32 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.
DE Keir Thomas (Rams): Two tackles in win over Cleveland. 2023 stats: Three tackles.
QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Completed 2 of 5 passes for 41 yards in loss to Detroit. 2023 stats: 25 of 47 for 264 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify