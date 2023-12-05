RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Akers has suffered a torn Achilles' tendon. His season has ended. 2023 stats: 60 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD and 11 receptions for 70 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): One tackle in loss at Tampa. 2023 stats: 33 tackles, six sacks, forced fumble.

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Nine carries for 35 yards and one catch for 11 yards in loss to Atlanta. 2023 stats: 59 carries for 197 yards and 13 catches for 77 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Did not play. 2023 stats: One carry for one yard.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Bye week. 2023 stats: 18 tackles.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Played but did not record a state in loss at Dallas. 2023 stats: 17 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): His season has ended due to a knee injury. 2023 stats: 11 of 17 FGs (longest: 57).

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 2 on field-goal attempts and 1 of 2 on extra-point attempts in loss at LA Rams. 2023 stats: 30 of 33 FGs (longest: 58) and 16 of 18 PATs.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Nine tackles and one sack in win at New England. 2023 stats: 82 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Four tackles and 1.5 sacks in loss to Atlanta. 2023 stats: 41 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in loss at Green Bay. 2023 stats: 21 tackles.

RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): One tackle in win at Washington. 2023 stats: 10 tackles and three interceptions.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Played but did not record a tackle in loss at Tampa. 2023 stats: 15 tackles.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Bye week. 2023 stats: One tackle.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Five tackles in win at New England. 2023 stats: 49 tackles (44 solo) and two interceptions.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles in loss to San Francisco. 2023 stats: 32 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): Two tackles in win over Cleveland. 2023 stats: Three tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Completed 2 of 5 passes for 41 yards in loss to Detroit. 2023 stats: 25 of 47 for 264 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions.