Week 13 schedule for FSU players in the NFL as well as their season stats.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Seattle. Season: 101 carries, 334 yards, three touchdowns and three receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Bye week. Season: 53 tackles, 10 sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 20 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown in win over NY Jets. Season: 198 carries, 927 yards (4.7-yard average) and seven touchdowns as well as 28 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Bye week. Season: Has played 48 snaps this season, 56.9 PFF grade

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 2 of 3 on FGs in tie with Washington. Season: 22 of 25 on FGs, 21 of 23 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 52.2 overall grade by PFF on 88 snaps.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Placed on injured reserve but can return later in the season. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve (knee). Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Six tackles in loss at Las Vegas. Season: 106 tackles, four sacks, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): One tackle in loss to Minnesota. Season: 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 70.8 PFF grade on 175 snaps.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Four tackles in loss to Minnesota. Season: 51 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): No tackles in loss to Minnesota. Season: 10 tackles.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in loss to Cincinnati. Season: 18 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Six tackles in loss to Seattle. Season: 63 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Has spent most of year on injured list but has returned to practice.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Five tackles in loss at Las Vegas. Season: 42 tackles, one INT, one fumble recovery.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Four tackles and two sacks in victory over Tennessee. Season: 37 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): One tackle in loss at Philadelphia. Season: 18 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Did not play vs. Tennessee. Season: Four tackles.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Missed game at Tampa due to knee injury. Season: 23 tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Winston has returned from back/ankle injury, but the Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

