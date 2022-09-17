Below are the Seminoles in the NFL with their stats and schedule for Sunday and Monday. NFL TV coverage maps can be viewed here.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Three carries, no yards in opener. Sunday: vs. Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Eight tackles in loss to Cleveland. Sunday: at NY Giants, 1 p.m.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 20 carries, 90 yards (4.5 average), three catches, 18 yards in win over Green Bay. Monday: at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m. (ABC).

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Cut but signed to practice squad. Sunday: vs. Carolina.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Six tackles, one forced fumble in loss to Seattle. Sunday: vs. Houston, 4:25 p.m.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play in opening game vs. Cleveland. Sunday: At NY Giants, 1 p.m.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 0-0 on FG attempts, 1-1 on PAT attempts in win over Tennessee. Sunday: vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Played two snaps per PFF in opening win over Rams. Monday: vs. Tennessee, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): 1 of 1 on FG attempts, 3 of 3 on PAT attempts. 2 of 3 on FG attempts this season.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): 57 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. 71.5 run-block grade, 41.1 pass-block grade by PFF in opening loss to Chiefs. Sunday: At Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Nine tackles in loss at Kansas City. 15 tackles this season.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): 19 snaps, per PFF. Two tackles, .5 sack in loss to Baltimore. Sunday: At Cleveland, 1 p.m.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): One tackle in loss to Baltimore. Sunday: At Cleveland, 1 p.m.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Did not play in first two games.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Did not play in opener. Sunday: At Cleveland, 1 p.m.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in win over Chargers. Three tackles this season.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Six tackles in loss to Buffalo. Sunday: vs. Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Did not play in Minnesota's opening win over Green Bay. He was signed off the Vikings' practice squad. Monday: vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. (ABC).

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Four tackles in loss at Kansas City on Thursday night. Eight tackles this season.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles in win over Detroit. Monday: vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): He was signed to the practice squad after being cut by Atlanta. Monday: vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): The rookie played but did not record a stat in the Rams’ opener. Sunday: vs. Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): One tackle in loss to NY Giants. Monday: at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN).

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad. Monday: vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Two tackles in win over Atlanta. Sunday: vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): 23 of 34 (67.7 percent) for 269 yards, 2 TDs and no INTs in win over Atlanta. 79.6 PFF grade. Sunday: vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

