Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books. A look at how Seminoles in the NFL fared.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): 15 carries for 44 yards in a win over Atlanta. Season: 18 carries, 44 yards and two receptions, 18 yards

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Four tackles and two sacks in loss to NY Giants. Season: 12 tackles, two sacks

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): Six carries for 17 yards in loss to Philadelphia. Season: 26 carries, 107 yards (4.1 yard average) as well as seven receptions for 37 yards

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): One tackle in win over Houston. Season: Seven tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play in first two games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder and a 56-yarder. Season: 4 of 4 on FGs, 2 of 2 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Played in 19 snaps on the season, 39.8 grade by PFF but 74.2 on pass blocking.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): 1 of 1 on FG attempts and 3 of 3 on extra-point attempts in loss to Kansas City. Season: 2 of 3 on FG attempts, 6 of 6 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): 144 snaps. 74.9 pass block grade, 62.1 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Nine tackles in loss to Kansas City. Season: 15 tackles, one sack.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Two tackles in win over Cleveland. Season: Four tackles.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Eight tackles in win over Cleveland. Season: Nine tackles.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Did not play in first two games.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Practice squad.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in win over LA Chargers. Season: Three tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Two tackles in win over Atlanta. Season: Eight tackles, one INT

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): He was signed off the Vikings' practice squad but did not play on Monday night vs. Minnesota.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Four tackles in loss to Kansas City. Season: Eight tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles and one sack in win over Minnesota. Season: Six tackles and one sack..

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): The rookie played but has not recorded any stats.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Four tackles in loss to Buffalo. Season: Five tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): One tackle in loss to Tampa Bay. Season: Three tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): 25 of 40 for 236 yards (62.5 completion percentage), 1 TD and 3 INTs in loss to Tampa Bay. Season: 64.9 completion percentage, 505 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

