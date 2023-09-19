Week 2 stats: Seminoles in the NFL
RB Cam Akers (Rams): Inactive for Sunday's game, a loss to San Francisco. The Rams have discussed trading Akers with some teams. 2023 stats: 22 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD.
DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Two tackles in loss to New Orleans. 2023 stats: Nine tackles, two sacks.
RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Four carries for seven yards and one reception for 5 yards in loss to Dallas. 2023 stats: 17 carries and 40 yards and four catches for 31 yards.
RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): He signed to Carolina’s practice squad on Aug. 30.
DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Two tackles in win over Cincinnati. 2023 stats: Nine tackles.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Two tackles in overtime win over Detroit. 2023 stats: Two tackles.
PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): Made 34-yard, game-winning field goal as NY Giants defeated Arizona. 2023 stats: 1 of 3 FGs.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 3 on FGs, including a 55-yarder in loss to Pittsburgh. 2023 stats: 5 of 6 FGs.
S Derwin James (Chargers): Had 11 tackles (seven solo) in overtime loss at Tennessee. 2023 stats: 17 tackles.
DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Four tackles in loss at Dallas. 2023 stats: Nine tackles, one sack.
OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in win at Jacksonville. 2023 stats: Six tackles.
RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Signed with Tennessee on Thursday. Patrick had 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards in overtime win over LA Chargers.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Injured reserve. He signed with Miami in the offseason but is out an indefinite amount of time following knee surgery.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): No stats in first two games for Carolina.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Six tackles in overtime loss at Tennessee. 2023 stats: Eight tackles.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): One tackle, one sack in win at Minnesota on Thursday. 2023 stats: Three tackles, 1.5 sacks.
DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.
QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play in New Orleans' first two games.
