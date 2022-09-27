Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books. Here are stats on FSU players in the pros.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): 12 carries, 61 yards, 1 touchdown in win over Arizona. Season: 30 carries, 105 yards, touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): No tackles in win over New Orleans. Season: 12 tackles, two sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 17 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown in win over Detroit. Season: 43 carries, 203 yards (4.7-yard average) and one touchdown as well as seven receptions for 37 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Three tackles in win over San Francisco. Season: 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play in first three games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 3 of 4 on field-goal attempts, including two from 50-plus yards, and 1 of 1 on PATs. Season: 7 of 8 on FGs, 3 of 3 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Played in 19 snaps on the season.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): 1 of 1 on FG attempts and 1 of 1 on extra-point attempts in loss to Jacksonville. Season: 3 of 4 on FG attempts, 7 of 7 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): 227 snaps. 75.8 pass block grade, 63.2 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Nine tackles in loss to Jacksonville. Season: 24 tackles, one sack.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Four tackles in loss to Cincinnati. Season: Eight tackles.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Seven tackles in loss to Cincinnati. Season: 16 tackles.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Did not play in first two games.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Practice squad.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in loss to Indianapolis. Season: Four tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Eight tackles in win over Arizona. Season: 16 tackles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): He was signed off the Vikings' practice squad.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Four tackles in loss to Jacksonville. Season: 11 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles in win over Washington. Season: Nine tackles and one sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): The rookie has played sparingly in two games but has not recorded any stats.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Two tackles in win over Las Vegas. Season: Seven tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Five tackle in loss to Carolina. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): 25 of 41 for 353 yards (62 completion percentage), 1 TD and 2 INTs in loss to Carolina. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons