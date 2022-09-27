Week 3 results: Noles in the NFL
Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books. Here are stats on FSU players in the pros.
RB Cam Akers (Rams): 12 carries, 61 yards, 1 touchdown in win over Arizona. Season: 30 carries, 105 yards, touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.
DE Brian Burns (Panthers): No tackles in win over New Orleans. Season: 12 tackles, two sacks.
RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 17 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown in win over Detroit. Season: 43 carries, 203 yards (4.7-yard average) and one touchdown as well as seven receptions for 37 yards.
RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.
DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Three tackles in win over San Francisco. Season: 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble.
OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play in first three games.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): 3 of 4 on field-goal attempts, including two from 50-plus yards, and 1 of 1 on PATs. Season: 7 of 8 on FGs, 3 of 3 on extra-point attempts.
OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Played in 19 snaps on the season.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): 1 of 1 on FG attempts and 1 of 1 on extra-point attempts in loss to Jacksonville. Season: 3 of 4 on FG attempts, 7 of 7 on PATs.
C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): 227 snaps. 75.8 pass block grade, 63.2 overall grade by PFF.
S Derwin James (Chargers): Nine tackles in loss to Jacksonville. Season: 24 tackles, one sack.
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Four tackles in loss to Cincinnati. Season: Eight tackles.
DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Seven tackles in loss to Cincinnati. Season: 16 tackles.
DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Did not play in first two games.
DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Practice squad.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in loss to Indianapolis. Season: Four tackles.
CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Eight tackles in win over Arizona. Season: 16 tackles, one INT.
DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): He was signed off the Vikings' practice squad.
CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Four tackles in loss to Jacksonville. Season: 11 tackles, one INT.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles in win over Washington. Season: Nine tackles and one sack.
WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.
DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): The rookie has played sparingly in two games but has not recorded any stats.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Two tackles in win over Las Vegas. Season: Seven tackles.
DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad.
DB PJ Williams (Saints): Five tackle in loss to Carolina. Season: Eight tackles.
QB Jameis Winston (Saints): 25 of 41 for 353 yards (62 completion percentage), 1 TD and 2 INTs in loss to Carolina. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.
Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify