RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Did not play by coaches' decision after being traded to Minnesota. Akers says the situation in Minnesota is "pretty much perfect." 2023 stats: 22 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Four tackles and a sack in loss at Seattle. 2023 stats: 13 tackles, three sacks, forced fumble.

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Eight carries for 18 yards and three catches for 11 yards in a loss to New England. 2023 stats: 25 carries for 58 yards and seven catches for 42 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Two tackles in overtime loss to Indianapolis. 2023 stats: 11 tackles.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Played but did not record a tackle in win over Carolina. 2023 stats: Two tackles.

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): Made 2 of 2 FGs, including a 57-yarder in loss at San Francisco. 2023 stats: 3 of 5 FGs.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 2 on FGs, including a 52-yarder in win over Tennessee. 2023 stats: 7 of 8 FGs.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Seven tackles (five solo) in win at Minnesota. 2023 stats: 24 tackles.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Three tackles in loss to New England. 2023 stats: 12 tackles, one sack.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in win at Jacksonville. 2023 stats: Six tackles.

RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Injured reserve. He signed with Miami in the offseason but is out an indefinite amount of time following knee surgery.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Did not play. 2023 stats: Has played in two games but has not recorded a tackle.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Practice squad.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Six tackles in win at Minnesota. 2023 stats: 14 tackles (12 solo).

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Plays at Tampa on Monday, 7:15 p.m. (ABC). 2023 stats: Three tackles, 1.5 sacks.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards in loss at Green Bay. It was the first time he has played in 2023.