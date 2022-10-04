Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books. Here's a look at FSU players and how they performed in week 4 as well as this season.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Eight carries for 13 yards in loss to San Francisco. Season: 38 carries, 118 yards, touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Seven tackles, one sack in loss to Arizona. Season: 19 tackles, three sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 20 carries for 76 yards and two catches for 10 yards in win over New Orleans at London. Season: 63 carries, 279 yards (4.7-yard average) and one touchdown as well as nine receptions for 47 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Two tackles in loss to Las Vegas. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play in first four games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 2 of 3 on FG attempts, including a 44-yarder, and 2 of 2 on PAT attempts in win over Chicago. Season: 9 of 11 on FGs, 5 of 5 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Season: Played in 21 snaps on the season.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): 2 of 2 FG attempts, 4 of 4 on PAT attempts. Season: 5 of 6 on FG attempts, 11 of 11 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 59.5 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Six tackles in win over Houston. Season: 30 tackles, one sack.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Four tackles and a sack in win over Pittsburgh. Season: Eight tackles.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Six tackles in win over Pittsburgh. Season: 16 tackles.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Did not play in first four games.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): No tackles in win over Pittsburgh. He had been on the practice squad.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tickets in win over Tampa Bay. Season: Four tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Two tackles in loss to San Francisco. Season: 18 tackles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Has not played. He was signed off the Vikings' practice squad.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Five tackles in win over Houston. Season: 16 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Four tackles in win over Jacksonville. Season: 13 tackles and one sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): . Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): The rookie has played sparingly in two games but has not recorded any stats.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): No tackles in win over Indianapolis. Season: Seven tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Two tackles in loss to Minnesota. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play in loss to Minnesota at London. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons