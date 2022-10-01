Week 4 of the NFL season is here. A look at when Seminoles in the NFL play on Sunday and Monday. A reminder that there's a morning game on Sunday (Saints vs. Vikings in London) and NFL TV coverage maps can be viewed here.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): At San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Season: 30 carries, 105 yards, touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Plays host to Arizona, 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Season: 12 tackles, two sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): Plays Saints at London, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network). Season: 43 carries, 203 yards (4.7-yard average) and one touchdown as well as seven receptions for 37 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Plays Chicago, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Season: Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Plays at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Season: 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Plays host to Arizona, 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Season: Did not play in first three games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Plays Chicago, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Season: 7 of 8 on FGs, 3 of 3 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Plays at Baltimore, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Season: Played in 19 snaps on the season.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Plays at Houston, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Season: 3 of 4 on FG attempts, 7 of 7 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Plays at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Season: 227 snaps. 75.8 pass block grade, 63.2 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Plays at Houston, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Season: 24 tackles, one sack.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Plays at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Season: Eight tackles.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Plays at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Season: 16 tackles.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Plays at Tampa, 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Did not play in first two games.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Plays at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Practice squad.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Plays at Tampa on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Season: Four tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): At San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Season: 16 tackles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Plays Jacksonville, 1 p.m. on Sunday. He was signed off the Vikings' practice squad.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Plays at Houston, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Season: 11 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Plays Jacksonville, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Season: Nine tackles and one sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Plays Jacksonville, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): At San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Season: The rookie has played sparingly in two games but has not recorded any stats.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Plays at Indianapolis on Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: Seven tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Plays Jacksonville, 1 p.m. on Sunday. Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Plays Vikings at London, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network). Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Listed as questionable for the game vs. the Vikings at London, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network). Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons