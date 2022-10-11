News More News
Week 5 results: Noles in NFL

Dalvin Cook had two touchdown runs in the Vikings' win over Chicago on Sunday.
Dalvin Cook had two touchdown runs in the Vikings' win over Chicago on Sunday.
Bob Ferrante
Editor
@bobferrante

Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books. We take a look at stats for the Seminoles in the NFL.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): 13 carries for 33 yards in loss to Dallas. Season: 51 carries, 151 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Two tackles and one sack in loss to San Francisco. Season: 21 tackles, four sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 18 carries, 94 yards, two touchdowns in win over Chicago. Season: 81 carries, 373 yards (4.6-yard average) and three touchdowns as well as 11 receptions for 74 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Season: Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Two tackles in loss to Colts. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play in first five games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 2 of 2 FGs, including a 48-yarder, and 3 of 3 PATs in win over Green Bay in London. Season: 11 of 13 on FGs, 8 of 8 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Played in 32 snaps on the season. Earned a 71.3 PFF pass block grade and 51.9 overall grade.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): A quad injury kept him out of the week 5 game. Season: 5 of 6 on FG attempts, 11 of 11 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): A knee injury kept him out of the week 5 game. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 59.5 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Season-high 14 tackles (10 solos) in win at Cleveland. Season: 45 tackles, one sack.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Did not record a tackle in win over Miami. He injured his ankle in the second half. Season: Eight tackles.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Three tackles in win over Miami. Season: 25 tackles, two interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Did not play in Monday's game. Season: Did not play in first five games.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Played but did not record a stat in win over Miami. Season: No tackles in last two games.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in win over Las Vegas. Season: Nine tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Two tackles, one sack in loss to Dallas. Season: 20 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Robinson has not played in the first five games between Minnesota and now Philadelphia.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Five tackles in win over Cleveland. Season: 21 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles. Season: 16 tackles and 2.5 sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Season: Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Thomas was waived by Rams.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Did not record a tackle in win over Washington. Season: Seven tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Season: Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and can return in week 9. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Injured and did not play vs. Seattle. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

