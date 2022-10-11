Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books. We take a look at stats for the Seminoles in the NFL.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): 13 carries for 33 yards in loss to Dallas. Season: 51 carries, 151 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Two tackles and one sack in loss to San Francisco. Season: 21 tackles, four sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 18 carries, 94 yards, two touchdowns in win over Chicago. Season: 81 carries, 373 yards (4.6-yard average) and three touchdowns as well as 11 receptions for 74 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Season: Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Two tackles in loss to Colts. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play in first five games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 2 of 2 FGs, including a 48-yarder, and 3 of 3 PATs in win over Green Bay in London. Season: 11 of 13 on FGs, 8 of 8 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Played in 32 snaps on the season. Earned a 71.3 PFF pass block grade and 51.9 overall grade.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): A quad injury kept him out of the week 5 game. Season: 5 of 6 on FG attempts, 11 of 11 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): A knee injury kept him out of the week 5 game. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 59.5 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Season-high 14 tackles (10 solos) in win at Cleveland. Season: 45 tackles, one sack.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Did not record a tackle in win over Miami. He injured his ankle in the second half. Season: Eight tackles.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Three tackles in win over Miami. Season: 25 tackles, two interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Did not play in Monday's game. Season: Did not play in first five games.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Played but did not record a stat in win over Miami. Season: No tackles in last two games.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in win over Las Vegas. Season: Nine tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Two tackles, one sack in loss to Dallas. Season: 20 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Robinson has not played in the first five games between Minnesota and now Philadelphia.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Five tackles in win over Cleveland. Season: 21 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles. Season: 16 tackles and 2.5 sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Season: Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Thomas was waived by Rams.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Did not record a tackle in win over Washington. Season: Seven tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Season: Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and can return in week 9. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Injured and did not play vs. Seattle. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons