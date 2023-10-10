Week 5 stats: FSU players in the NFL
RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Five carries for 15 yards and two catches for three yards in loss to Kansas City. 2023 stats: 32 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD and four receptions for 14 yards.
DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Four tackles and one sack in loss at Detroit. 2023 stats: 18 tackles, four sacks, forced fumble.
RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Six carries for 23 yards. 2023 stats: 36 carries for 97 yards and eight catches for 44 yards.
RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): Practice squad.
DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Two tackles in loss at Pittsburgh. 2023 stats: 15 tackles.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Bye week. 2023 stats: Five tackles and a sack.
PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): Made 3 of 4 field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder in loss at Miami. 2023 stats: 7 of 10 FGs.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Bye week. 2023 stats: 7 of 8 FGs.
S Derwin James (Chargers): Bye week. 2023 stats: 24 tackles.
DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Three tackles and one sack in win at Denver. 2023 stats: 16 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble.
OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in win at Minnesota. 2023 stats: 12 tackles.
RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Injured reserve. He signed with Miami in the offseason but is out an indefinite amount of time following knee surgery.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): No tackles in loss at Detroit. 2023 stats: Two tackles.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Practice squad.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Bye week. 2023 stats: 20 tackles (18 solo) and one interception.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles in win at LA Rams. 2023 stats: 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks.
DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.
QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Played but did not throw a pass in win at New England. 2023 stats: 10 of 17 with one interception.
