Week 6 results: Noles in NFL
Week 6 stats for Florida State players in the NFL. We will update with stats from Monday's game.
RB Cam Akers (Rams): Akers sat out of Sunday's game for personal reasons. He could be traded, according to reports. Season: 51 carries, 151 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.
DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Three tackles in loss to LA Rams. Season: 24 tackles, four sacks.
RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): He had 13 carries for 77 yards and a 53-yard touchdown to seal a win over Miami. Season: 94 carries, 450 yards (4.8-yard average) and four touchdowns as well as 12 receptions for 80 yards.
RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.
DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Plays at San Diego on Monday, 8:15 p.m. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.
OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play in first six games.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on FGs, 3 of 3 on PATs in win over Baltimore. Season: 12 of 14 on FGs, 11 of 11 on extra-point attempts.
OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Played in 34 snaps on the season. Earned a 59.1 overall grade by PFF.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Plays host to Denver, 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Season: 5 of 6 on FG attempts, 11 of 11 on PATs.
C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Did not play in loss to Seattle. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 59.5 overall grade by PFF.
S Derwin James (Chargers): Plays host to Denver, 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Season: 45 tackles, one sack.
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Did not play vs. Green Bay due to ankle injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks.
DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Four tackles in win at Green Bay. Season: 29 tackles, two interceptions.
DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Plays host to Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. Season: Did not play in first five games.
DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Did not play in win at Green Bay. Season: No tackles in two games.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in loss to Buffalo. Season: 11 tackles.
CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Three tackles, one sack in win over Carolina. Season: 23 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one INT.
DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Season: Robinson has not played in the first six games between Minnesota and now Philadelphia.
CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Plays host to Denver, 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Season: 21 tackles, one INT.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles in win over Dallas. Season: 18 tackles and 2.5 sack.
WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Season: Practice squad.
DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Thomas was waived by Rams but is on the practice squad.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Bye week. Season: Seven tackles.
DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Season: Practice squad.
DB PJ Williams (Saints): Placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and can return in week 9. Season: Eight tackles.
QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play vs. Cincinnati due to back/ankle injury. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.
Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons
