Week 6 schedule for NFL games on Sunday and Monday.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Plays host to Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Season: 51 carries, 151 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Plays at LA Rams, 4:05 p.m. Season: 21 tackles, four sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): at Miami, 1 p.m. Season: 81 carries, 373 yards (4.6-yard average) and three touchdowns as well as 11 receptions for 74 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Plays host to Baltimore, 1 p.m. Season: Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Plays at San Diego on Monday, 8:15 p.m. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Travels to LA Rams. Season: Did not play in first five games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Plays host to Baltimore, 1 p.m. Season: 11 of 13 on FGs, 8 of 8 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Plays at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Season: Played in 32 snaps on the season. Earned a 71.3 PFF pass block grade and 51.9 overall grade.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Plays host to Denver, 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Season: 5 of 6 on FG attempts, 11 of 11 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is considered questionable when Arizona plays at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 59.5 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Plays host to Denver, 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Season: 45 tackles, one sack.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Season: Eight tackles.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Season: 25 tackles, two interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Plays host to Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. Season: Did not play in first five games.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Season: No tackles in last two games.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Play host to Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. Season: Nine tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Plays host to Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Season: 20 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Plays host to Dallas, 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Season: Robinson has not played in the first five games between Minnesota and now Philadelphia.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Plays host to Denver, 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Season: 21 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Plays host to Dallas, 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Season: 16 tackles and 2.5 sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Plays host to Dallas, 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Season: Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Thomas was waived by Rams.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Bye week. Season: Seven tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Plays host to Dallas, 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Season: Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and can return in week 9. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Plays host to Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Winston will reportedly be active as the Saints' backup. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons