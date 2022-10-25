Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books. Here's a look at stats from Sunday and Monday's games as well as season totals.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Akers is the subject of trade discussion. The Rams are also on a bye this week. Season: 51 carries, 151 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Five tackles and one sack in win over Tampa Bay. Season: 29 tackles, five sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): Minnesota had a bye. Season: 94 carries, 450 yards (4.8-yard average) and four touchdowns as well as 12 receptions for 80 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Play host to Tampa Bay. Did not play in first seven games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 3 of 3 on FGs, 2 of 2 on PATs in win over Jacksonville. Season: 15 of 17 on FGs, 13 of 13 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): The Bills had a bye. Earned a 59.1 overall grade by PFF.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Will miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Has not played due to knee injury. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 59.5 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Eight tackles in loss to Seattle. Season: 55 tackles, two sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Did not play vs. Denver due to ankle injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): One tackle in win over Denver. Season: 29 tackles, two interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Did not play on Sunday. Season: No tackles in two games.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in win over San Francisco. Season: 11 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): The Rams had a bye. Season: 23 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Philadelphia had a bye. Season: Robinson has not played in the first six games between Minnesota and now Philadelphia.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Four tackles in loss to Seattle. Season: 26 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Philadelphia had a bye. Season: 18 tackles and 2.5 sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Philadelphia had a bye. Season: Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Thomas was waived by Rams but is on the practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): No tackles in win over Indianapolis. Season: Seven tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and can return in week 9. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play in Thursday's loss to Arizona due to back/ankle injury. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

