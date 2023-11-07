RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Eight carries for 25 yards in a win at Atlanta. Akers suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in the game. His season has ended. 2023 stats: 60 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD and 11 receptions for 70 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Four tackles in loss to Indianapolis. He is in the concussion protocol and could miss Carolina's week 10 game. 2023 stats: 25 tackles, five sacks, forced fumble.

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Two carries for seven yards and one catch for one yard in loss to LA Chargers. 2023 stats: 43 carries for 121 yards and 10 catches for 47 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): Moved up from practice squad to active roster but has a hamstring injury.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Played but didn't record a stat in win over Seattle. 2023 stats: 16 tackles.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): One tackle in loss at Baltimore. 2023 stats: 14 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): His season has ended due to a knee injury. 2023 stats: 11 of 17 FGs (longest: 57).

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 3 on field-goal attempts, 3 of 3 on extra-point attempts in win over Arizona. 2023 stats: 20 of 23 FGs and 13 of 13 PATs (longest: 58).

S Derwin James (Chargers): Ten tackles in win at NY Jets. 2023 stats: 47 tackles, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Two tackles, .5 sacks in loss to LA Chargers. 2023 stats: 26 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Played but did not record a stat in Sunday's win over Miami in Germany. 2023 stats: 18 tackles.

RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Four tackles in loss to Kansas City in Germany. 2023 stats: Five tackles.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Three tackles in loss to Indianapolis. 2023 stats: 11 tackles.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Six tackles in win over Houston. 2023 stats: Eight tackles.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Four tackles in win at NY Jets. 2023 stats: 38 tackles (35 solo) and two interceptions.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Four tackles and one sack in win over Dallas. 2023 stats: 24 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play. 2023 stats: 10 of 17 with one interception.