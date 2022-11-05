Week 9 schedule for FSU players in the NFL. TV coverage maps are here for Sunday's games

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Akers could play for the first time in a month as the Rams did not trade him ahead of the deadline last Thursday. Sunday at Tampa, 4:25 p.m. Season: 51 carries, 151 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): At Cincinnati, Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: 36 tackles, five sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): At Washington, Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: 114 carries, 561 yards (6.5-yard average) and five touchdowns as well as 17 receptions for 110 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Has not played this season. Carolina is at Cincinnati, Sunday at 1 p.m.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): The Giants have a bye. Season: 17 of 19 on FGs, 14 of 14 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): At NY Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: Earned a 56.9 overall grade by PFF.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Will not play due to hamstring strain. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson has been battling injury and will miss a fifth straight game. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 59.5 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): At Atlanta, 1 p.m. Season: 63 tackles, two sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Has not played due to injury (ankle) since Oct. 9 but could make his return when Jets host Buffalo on Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 72.7 PFF grade on 98 snaps.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Play host to Buffalo, Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: 33 tackles, three interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Practice squad.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): KC had a bye week. Season: 13 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): At Tampa, 4:25 p.m. Season: 28 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Injured reserve.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): At Atlanta, Sunday at 1 p.m. Season: 26 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Five tackles in win over Houston. Season: 19 tackles and 2.5 sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Thomas was waived by Rams but is on the practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): At Kansas City, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Season: Nine tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and can return in week 9. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Winston has returned from back/ankle injury, but the Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

