Week 9 results for FSU players in the NFL.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Five carries for three yards in loss to Tampa. Season: 56 carries, 154 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Two tackles and one sack in loss to Cincinnati. Season: 38 tackles, six sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 17 carries for 47 yards in win over Washington. Season: 131 carries, 608 yards (6.3-yard average) and five touchdowns as well as 19 receptions for 119 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Has played four snaps this season.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Giants had a bye. Season: 17 of 19 on FGs, 14 of 14 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 55.5 overall grade by PFF.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Will miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson has been battling injury. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Nine tackles, one sack in win over Atlanta. Season: 72 tackles, three sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): One sack, one tackle in win over Buffalo. Season: 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 70 PFF grade.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Five tackles in win over Buffalo. Season: 37 tackles, three interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Practice squad.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in OT win over Tennessee. Season: 13 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Seven tackles in loss to Tampa Bay. Season: 36 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Injured reserve.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Three tackles in win over Atlanta. Season: 29 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Five tackles in win over Houston. Season: 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Thomas was waived by Rams but is on the practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Two tackles in loss to Kansas City. Season: 11 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): He was activated off the practice squad and had four tackles in the win at Houston.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and can return in week 9. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Winston has returned from back/ankle injury, but the Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

