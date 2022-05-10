Week Zero game gives FSU Football 'sense of urgency' this summer
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. -- While much of the conversation here at the ACC spring meetings is centered around big-picture topics that affect the conference and college athletics as a whole, it doesn't take much to get Mike Norvell intently focused on his own football program.
Speaking with Warchant and other reporters after a working lunch with the ACC's football coaches Tuesday afternoon, Norvell explained that he, his staff and players are entering this summer with a "great sense of urgency."
Not only are the Seminoles trying to push above the .500 plateau for the first time in his tenure, but FSU opens the 2022 season one week earlier than most teams in college football. Florida State will play host to Duquesne on Saturday, Aug. 27, as opposed to waiting until the first week in September.
That means the Seminoles will be able to start preseason camp one week earlier and begin their official summer workout program one week earlier -- in late May.
"Every day is gonna matter," Norvell said of the fast-approaching summer. "We have a great sense of urgency within our team."
That approach dovetails with what Norvell saw from his players throughout spring practice. For the first time since he was hired following the 2020 season, the Seminoles experienced true competition at virtually every position.
Veterans at spots such as wide receiver, running back, offensive line, defensive back, defensive end and linebacker were challenged by incoming transfers -- some of whom will likely claim starting jobs this fall.
** Live Updates from the ACC Meetings in Amelia Island **
"There's a lot of competition," Norvell said. "You can look at the amount of returning production that we have, but also the amount of competition that's been added to our roster. And that's an exciting thing.
"We were able to get a preview of that in spring practice."
That is just part of what has Norvell so excited about the Seminoles' prospects for 2022 and beyond. He believes his players are finally settling into the rhythm that comes with having the same coaching staff for three seasons after switching from Jimbo Fisher in 2017 to Willie Taggart in 2018 and Norvell in 2020.
He said he could see major improvement in continuity and leadership within the team during the second half of the '21 season.
"Some of the biggest growth within our program was not necessarily even seen out there on just a Saturday," Norvell said. "It was the things that were done throughout the course of the week that's building for the long-term success of where we're going. You feel it within our culture. You feel it within our team. It's something that I think is incredibly important, because that has to be established.
"You look at the course of Florida State Football over the last five years, and the amount of change that players have had to experience ... with all that change, what lacks is the leadership of what that example needs to be."
