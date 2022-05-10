Week Zero game gives FSU Football 'sense of urgency' this summer

That approach dovetails with what Norvell saw from his players throughout spring practice. For the first time since he was hired following the 2020 season, the Seminoles experienced true competition at virtually every position.

Veterans at spots such as wide receiver, running back, offensive line, defensive back, defensive end and linebacker were challenged by incoming transfers -- some of whom will likely claim starting jobs this fall.

"There's a lot of competition," Norvell said. "You can look at the amount of returning production that we have, but also the amount of competition that's been added to our roster. And that's an exciting thing.

"We were able to get a preview of that in spring practice."

That is just part of what has Norvell so excited about the Seminoles' prospects for 2022 and beyond. He believes his players are finally settling into the rhythm that comes with having the same coaching staff for three seasons after switching from Jimbo Fisher in 2017 to Willie Taggart in 2018 and Norvell in 2020.

He said he could see major improvement in continuity and leadership within the team during the second half of the '21 season.

"Some of the biggest growth within our program was not necessarily even seen out there on just a Saturday," Norvell said. "It was the things that were done throughout the course of the week that's building for the long-term success of where we're going. You feel it within our culture. You feel it within our team. It's something that I think is incredibly important, because that has to be established.

"You look at the course of Florida State Football over the last five years, and the amount of change that players have had to experience ... with all that change, what lacks is the leadership of what that example needs to be."