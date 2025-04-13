Wes Mendes battles, FSU baseball sweeps VT in top 25 matchup

Wes Mendes would like to forget his last three starts, all of which went four innings or less and resulted with him giving up a combined 16 earned runs.

Mendes ran into trouble early in a “here he goes again" first inning. But the left-hander worked his way into and out of trouble for 5.2 innings, allowing just an earned run as No. 9 Florida State defeated No. 25 Virginia Tech 4-2 on Sunday to sweep the series.

FSU (28-7, 11-4 ACC) bounced back from three straight losses, which included a weekend series loss to Wake Forest at Dick Howser Stadium and a road loss to Florida, by sweeping a ranked team. The Seminoles have been quite good on the road in 2025, winning series at Miami, Notre Dame and now Virginia Tech.

Mendes (5-1) picked up his first win since March 15, when he tossed seven innings and didn’t allow an earned run against Boston College. After that? Mendes struggled as he gave up a combined 15 walks in a pair of no decisions (Miami and Notre Dame) as well as a loss to Wake.

The sophomore allowed just an earned run in the first but battled and stranded runners. Mendes got a strikeout to leave the bases loaded in the first, worked around an error in the second and a double in the third.

Mendes scattered six hits and gave up three walks, as well as a balk, but escaped innings unscathed.

Peyton Prescott gave up a run but was effective in long relief, tossing 3.1 innings and earning his second save. The right-hander had two strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk, although he did have a wild pitch.

Chase Williams, in his first weekend back from injury, had a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and added an RBI triple in the sixth to break open a 2-2 game. A batter later in the sixth, Williams also scored on Brody DeLamielleure’s sacrifice fly.

Hunter Carns went 2 for 4 and Max Williams went 2 for 5 with a run scored.

Gage Harrelson, who came into the day with a .441 on-base percentage, also went 2 for 3 with a pair of walks.