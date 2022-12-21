Florida State has received linebacker Blake Nichelson's National Letter of Intent. Nichelson is the second linebacker the Seminoles have signed on Wednesday, along with DeMarco Ward. The two newcomers will join scholarship players Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune, Stephen Dix Jr., Omar Graham, DJ Lundy and Brendan Gant in FSU's linebacker room.

Nichelson, who is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, is from Manteca (Calif.) High School. He is rated as the 24th-best outside linebacker prospect in the nation by Rivals for the class of 2023. They also rank him as the 27th-best overall prospect in California. He committed to FSU in September after an extended visit to Tallahassee in July. Nichelson also visited Oregon prior to committing to FSU head coach Mike Norvell. His list of offers included Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Utah and Washington. The two-way starter for Manteca recorded 44 tackles this season in 13 games, including two TFLs, 4.5 sacks and seven passes broken up. He played running back on offense this season and gained 1,719 yards on 209 carries. Nichelson not only led his team in rushing but also in receptions (29) and receiving yards (703).

Pat Burnham on Nichelson: "He will be a linebacker at FSU, but he was quite simply a great high school football player at Manteca. Athletic and fast enough to be his team's starting running back and leading receiver in addition to being a human eraser on defense. After lining up as mostly as a standup outside linebacker as a junior, Nichelson lined up all over the place for Manteca this season, including outside linebacker, inside linebacker, safety and at times one-on-one on a wide receiver. He runs very well, has natural football instincts, good lateral movement, plays hard and pursues the ball well. Like most freshman there will be some fundamental and technique work he will need to do to reach his potential at the major college level. FSU's numbers at linebacker and lack of depth will give him a shot to contribute as a true freshman but he is a player that should compete for a starting spot in year two as the roster currently sits at linebacker."