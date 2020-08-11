This will be a different type of year for HBO's popular "Hard Knocks" series, but it's shaping up to have a very familiar feel for Florida State fans.

The documentary-style program, which typically follows one NFL team through training camp, is following two teams this season -- the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The season premiere, which aired Tuesday night, alternated between footage from the two training camps. And there are a combined five former FSU players on the two rosters, including two of the most high-profile players in the NFL.

The Rams feature star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and rookie running back Cam Akers. Not surprisingly, Ramsey was one of the featured attractions of the initial episode.

The Chargers have star safety Derwin James, rookie tight end Gabe Nabers and rookie offensive tackle Ryan Roberts. Nabers and Roberts are both with the team as undrafted free agents.

