With spring football concluded and the countdown to the 2023 college football season rapidly approaching double-digit days, the Florida State football hype train continues to generate steam.

Led by a Heisman contender quarterback in Jordan Travis, with a realistic ACC Championship chance and even dark-horse College Football Playoff aspirations, there's a lot to like about the 2023 Seminoles.

In a lot of preseason power rankings, FSU is considered very highly as a top-10 or even top-five team months out from the start of the 2023 season.

But what does ESPN think of the 2023 FSU football team? Well, that depends on what metric you're looking at as the "Worldwide Leader in Sports" has created an interesting duality when it comes to FSU football hype.

On the positive side, ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach is extraordinarily high on the Seminoles in his post-spring power rankings. FSU was No. 4 on ESPN's list at the end of the 2022 season and moved up to No. 3 behind only Georgia and Michigan in his post-spring update.

Here's Schlabach's FSU blurb from the story:

"Previous ranking: 4

2022 record: 10-3, 5-3 ACC

Expected returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense, 2 special teams

Post-spring outlook: Florida State believes quarterback Jordan Travis is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, and coach Mike Norvell added a couple of key pieces to give him more options this season. Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Division II Shorter) are big upgrades at tight end. Receiver Kentron Poitier seems ready to break out and freshman Vandrevius Jacobs is another budding star on the perimeter. Braden Fiske, a Western Michigan transfer, and edge rusher Patrick Payton performed well in the spring, which should be big for a defensive line that already includes star pass-rusher Jared Verse."

For comparison's sake, FSU's Week 1 opponent LSU is No. 7 on Schlabach's list and chief ACC rival Clemson is No. 9.

While ESPN's writers are definitely high on FSU, its numbers are not as high. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) has FSU at 15.0, which ranks 14th nationally just behind Oregon. FPI projects FSU's 2023 record at 8.7 wins and 3.5 losses and gives the Seminoles a 17% chance to win the ACC, a 4.4% chance to make the CFP, a 1.1% chance to make the national title game and a 0.3% chance to win the national title.

By comparison, Georgia is No. 1 in FPI at 31.5, LSU is No. 4 at 22.1 and Clemson is No. 8 at 19.4 with a 44.5% chance to win the ACC.

It bears mentioning that FPI is far from all-knowing. It had FSU at No. 31 entering the 2022 season and projected 7.1 wins. Still, it's worth noting that not every metric is as high on the 2023 FSU team as most are.



