Warchant.com

What needs to happen to change FSU's downward spiral
Typically, this is the time I rattle off five ‘takes’ about the Florida State football team. Not sure how many times I can write about this being an incredibly underachieving team, that it isn’t well-coached, how the prior staff ruined the culture and failed to recruit at key positions, and so on. The problems facing the 2018 Seminoles are both numerous and obvious. No reason to waste everyone’s time with another round of pointing out all the shortcomings we already know.
Since this season is effectively over (yes, there’s a very slim chance of getting into a lower-tier bowl with two straight wins), it’s more productive at this stage to look ahead. Even though this program has probably reached a modern-day all-time low, a quick turnaround isn’t out of the question. Florida State is a football blue blood, will have a lot of talented players returning and is still doing relatively well on the recruiting trail. So, with a few minor changes and upgrades, there could be reason for optimism in 2019.
With that in mind, let’s look ahead to Florida State’s Top Five ‘Needs’ for the off-season:
1. Changes to the staff
I’ve been first in line when it comes to dumping the blame for the team’s current problems on Jimbo Fisher and the prior coaching staff. I still believe the bulk of this season’s issues stem from the prior group of coaches falling asleep at the wheel and leaving behind a dumpster fire to be cleaned up. The situation reminds me very much of what Urban Meyer did at UF back when he unceremoniously bolted after the 2010 season. It’s eight years later, and that program still hasn’t fully recovered.
Despite the mess that was left behind, there’s no excuse for the inferior product that is being produced every Saturday. We are 10 games into the season, and there are way too many undisciplined mistakes, players are still having problems getting lined up properly, there are inexplicable breakdowns on defense, penalties are being called in record numbers, and there have been numerous questionable, and downright awful, decisions made by the coaching staff. The status quo isn’t working, so Willie Taggart needs to shake up his staff before FSU becomes Gainesville north — where four-win seasons have become commonplace.
