Warchant.com

Typically, this is the time I rattle off five ‘takes’ about the Florida State football team. Not sure how many times I can write about this being an incredibly underachieving team, that it isn’t well-coached, how the prior staff ruined the culture and failed to recruit at key positions, and so on. The problems facing the 2018 Seminoles are both numerous and obvious. No reason to waste everyone’s time with another round of pointing out all the shortcomings we already know.

Since this season is effectively over (yes, there’s a very slim chance of getting into a lower-tier bowl with two straight wins), it’s more productive at this stage to look ahead. Even though this program has probably reached a modern-day all-time low, a quick turnaround isn’t out of the question. Florida State is a football blue blood, will have a lot of talented players returning and is still doing relatively well on the recruiting trail. So, with a few minor changes and upgrades, there could be reason for optimism in 2019.

With that in mind, let’s look ahead to Florida State’s Top Five ‘Needs’ for the off-season: