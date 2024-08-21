PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

What's included in FSU's game contract to play in Ireland?

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Florida State’s contract for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic varies from that of a neutral site game or bowl game, but a considerable amount of the Seminoles’ travel, hotel and food expenses for the season opener will be covered.

FSU and Georgia Tech kick off their 2024 seasons at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday in a game that has been highly anticipated since it was announced in March 2023. Support staff have been working to secure passports and plan ahead for the Seminoles’ travel to Ireland, with the team’s charter flight departing on Wednesday. Georgia Tech also flies out Wednesday.

Irish American Events Limited (IAEL) is paying for FSU’s charter flight to Dublin and the return flight on Monday. The Seminoles are spending an extra day in Ireland as tourists on Sunday. IAEL also paid for 20,000 pounds of equipment to be flown over last week.

FSU was requested to send 70 band members and cheerleaders, but through the school’s Great Give one-day fundraiser and other efforts will send about 170 band members. Band tickets are complementary. Ground transportation as well as three meals is provided for 70 band members and cheerleaders.

IAEL is covering the cost of 120 hotel rooms for players, coaches and support staff for three nights. Approximately 120 players and 120 coaches and support staff are traveling, and this would have IAEL picking up a considerable chunk of the expense for FSU’s five-night trip. Breakfast, lunch and dinner is also provided for 150 people in the team’s travel party.

FSU received an allotment of 15,000 tickets but no specific sales obligation. The school was required to promote the game through press releases, sales promo e-mails and social media posts.

One interesting aspect of the game contract is that FSU will earn $50 per official travel or hospitality package sold in the U.S. Although it’s known how many packages FSU sold, the “rebates” will be paid out 30 days after the game.

Schools as well as the IAEL will also split revenue from merchandise and apparel sales, specifically those including logos for FSU, Georgia Tech and the game.

FSU officials are also obligated to participate in a range of events. There is a welcome dinner/networking event with FSU president Richard McCullough, donors and local officials as well as a pep rally on Friday and a tailgate/fan zone on Saturday. IAEL is picking up the expenses for these events.

The IAEL asked FSU to obtain $5 million in general liability insurance for players, coaches, staff and band members.

The FSU football team will practice at a field adjacent to Aviva Stadium on Thursday and Friday.

Prior site visits by coach Mike Norvell as well as FSU’s support staff, including associate AD for football Bruce Warwick and director of football operations Jeff Kupper, were among the trips covered by the IAEL (up to 12 people).

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzNqeklubmVoY2FDWTg0OENMelpBcFgiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd2hhdC1zLWluY2x1ZGVkLWluLWZzdS1zLWdhbWUtY29u dHJhY3QtdG8tcGxheS1pbi1pcmVsYW5kLSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGZmxvcmlkYXN0YXRlLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2hhdC1zLWluY2x1ZGVkLWluLWZzdS1zLWdh bWUtY29udHJhY3QtdG8tcGxheS1pbi1pcmVsYW5kLSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDk3 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==