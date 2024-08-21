Florida State’s contract for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic varies from that of a neutral site game or bowl game, but a considerable amount of the Seminoles’ travel, hotel and food expenses for the season opener will be covered.

FSU and Georgia Tech kick off their 2024 seasons at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday in a game that has been highly anticipated since it was announced in March 2023. Support staff have been working to secure passports and plan ahead for the Seminoles’ travel to Ireland, with the team’s charter flight departing on Wednesday. Georgia Tech also flies out Wednesday.

Irish American Events Limited (IAEL) is paying for FSU’s charter flight to Dublin and the return flight on Monday. The Seminoles are spending an extra day in Ireland as tourists on Sunday. IAEL also paid for 20,000 pounds of equipment to be flown over last week.

FSU was requested to send 70 band members and cheerleaders, but through the school’s Great Give one-day fundraiser and other efforts will send about 170 band members. Band tickets are complementary. Ground transportation as well as three meals is provided for 70 band members and cheerleaders.

IAEL is covering the cost of 120 hotel rooms for players, coaches and support staff for three nights. Approximately 120 players and 120 coaches and support staff are traveling, and this would have IAEL picking up a considerable chunk of the expense for FSU’s five-night trip. Breakfast, lunch and dinner is also provided for 150 people in the team’s travel party.

FSU received an allotment of 15,000 tickets but no specific sales obligation. The school was required to promote the game through press releases, sales promo e-mails and social media posts.

One interesting aspect of the game contract is that FSU will earn $50 per official travel or hospitality package sold in the U.S. Although it’s known how many packages FSU sold, the “rebates” will be paid out 30 days after the game.

Schools as well as the IAEL will also split revenue from merchandise and apparel sales, specifically those including logos for FSU, Georgia Tech and the game.

FSU officials are also obligated to participate in a range of events. There is a welcome dinner/networking event with FSU president Richard McCullough, donors and local officials as well as a pep rally on Friday and a tailgate/fan zone on Saturday. IAEL is picking up the expenses for these events.

The IAEL asked FSU to obtain $5 million in general liability insurance for players, coaches, staff and band members.

The FSU football team will practice at a field adjacent to Aviva Stadium on Thursday and Friday.

Prior site visits by coach Mike Norvell as well as FSU’s support staff, including associate AD for football Bruce Warwick and director of football operations Jeff Kupper, were among the trips covered by the IAEL (up to 12 people).

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters