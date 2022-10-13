If you are coming up for a home game and looking for things to do while you are in town, you'll find a lot of things to do for everyone at the Visit Tallahassee website.

If you want a guided tour of the Capitol, the Forgotten Coast, or even those Ghosts who go bump in the night, schedule a guided tour with our friends at Tours in Tallahassee.

Having said that, here are my top 10 things to do:

1. Walk the FSU campus on FSU's Self-Guided Tour App, where you can select a pre-made tour or design your own. If you haven't been on campus in a while, you'll be shocked by how well it's been developed and landscaped. Be sure to check out the new FSU Student Union and report back to us on what you find.

2. Visit the FSU Athletics facilities that are open. The Moore Athletics Center is open Monday to Thursday where you can see the championship trophies and Heisman's, plus a lot more, on the first floor. Take a walk around the stadium to see the Bobby Bowden, Sportsmanship, Unconquered and Seminole Family monuments. The football team practices on Tuesday and Wednesday so you can often see the players leaving practice about 11:30 a.m. right by the Sod Cemetery and Dick Howser Stadium. There's a sidewalk that runs between the practice fields and baseball stadium that leads to the Soccer/Softball complex, where you may see the teams practicing. Cross the street to the Beach Volleyball Courts. The Mike Long Track, Scott Speicher Tennis Center and Tully Gym are to your left. Do it late in the afternoon and you may hear the Marching Chiefs practicing behind the FSU Circus.

3. College Town isn't just for students. You'll find food, beverages and shopping choices and a good place to go if you are making the campus tours. College Town will be especially interesting on Oct. 22 from 3-8 pm when the district will celebrate Oktoberfest prior to kickoff. Oktoberfest in College Town

4. Fish Camp on Lake Iamonia off Thomasville Road. The old fish camp has been re-imagined as a mostly-outdoor bar/restaurant/entertainment center that gets a 5-star ranking by locals. Outdoor dining under a big oak with great sunset view over the lake. Music most weekends but their site promotes Brett Wellman is playing Oct. 22. (He played guitar at our wedding so, yes, this is a gratuitous plug. The owner of Fish Camp is also married to the brother of former FSU kicker Bill Capece. If you plan it right you can do Fish Camp and Thomasville, listed next, on the same day trip.

5. Thomasville is awesome, with great restaurants, pubs, entertainment and shopping. Top 15 things to do in Thomasville, Georgia. Give Jonah's and Liam's a try. I like Three Tom's Tavern, which is owned by a legacy Seminoles. And for men, the trip isn't complete without visiting Harden's Taxidermy and Kevin's Guns, while the women folk enjoy very fine clothing and houseware shops. If you have time, schedule a Thomasville History Tour.

6. If you are into fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, cross-country biking or a great nature cruising led by a guide, Mike McNamara, who is an FSU grad in Marine Biology and a great guy/guide and owns St. Marks Outfitters. He'll design whatever you want. Visit: St. Marks Outfitters. He's an expert on the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge and its 43 miles of Gulf Coastline and will put you and your family on fish.

7. If you like a cold cocktail and a cool view, there's three rooftop bars that have great sunset views. Level 8 is the original rooftop bar on top of the Hotel Duval on North Monroe, Eve on Adams is on the top of the DoubleTree Hotel downtown. Charlie Park is on the top of the parking garage of the new AC Hotel by Marriott, which has a great lobby bar too. When visiting Charlie Park be sure to take a stroll through Cascades Park, which is close to the Proof 850 Brewery on South Monroe and the Shell Oyster Bar, which is my favorite place for seafood and oysters (open only for lunch and prefer cash).

8. Visit eclectic Railroad Square Art District, which has a good vibe if you like art, shopping, coffee shops and brews. Also, just a few blocks from Oyster City Brewing and you are just a few blocks from the All Saints neighborhood that features Fermentation, a small venue with a massive selection of craft beers.

9. As an Osceola subscriber, you'll get a discount at the Alumni Hall store on Thomasville Road in the same shopping complex as my favorite BBQ restaurant, 4Rivers. You'll get a 10 percent discount if you have the secret code found in this Alumni Hall Message Board Post.

10. Last but certainly not least, stop by the Osceola's Meet and Greet every Friday before home football games at Tally and Fin patio in College Town from 5-7:30 p.m. Free beer and pizza and all the FSU sports talk you can stand with the Osceola staff and I before the Friday Night Block Party begins.

