Fans of all programs get frustrated when college coaches give too much preferential treatment to older players. If the seniors have earned that respect -- and those starting assignments -- that's one thing. But if they're only playing because they're older and less likely to make mistakes, while more talented players sit the bench, that can drive a fan base crazy.

Former FSU coach Jimbo Fisher drew positive and negative reviews in that regard. The Seminoles played plenty of underclassmen on his watch, but he often went overboard to not give young players too much attention -- especially if there was a position battle on the line.

Even when it was clear that then-redshirt freshman Deondre Francois was winning the starting quarterback job over senior Sean Maguire in 2016's preseason camp, Fisher would never acknowledge it until just before the season. Last season, he was very reluctant to say that then-freshman Cam Akers had moved ahead of junior Jacques Patrick, even when Akers was having more success on the field.

That doesn't appear to be a major concern of Taggart's. Sending Akers to represent FSU's offense at the ACC's annual media event is a pretty clear indication that he thinks the sophomore will be the focal point of the Seminoles' offense. It also is a sign that Akers is doing everything the Seminoles' new coaches have asked of him since they arrived on campus six or seven months ago.

If Fisher were still in charge, he also might not have sent Patrick to the event. That might have been a tough spot for the senior, since a lot of the questions would have been about Akers, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman. But Fisher almost certainly would have sent a veteran like senior center Alec Eberle instead of the sophomore running back.

He would have felt more comfortable with Eberle answering questions about potentially controversial topics -- such as the quarterback battle and the differences between coaching staffs -- and he definitely would have wanted to avoid shining too much spotlight on a younger player.

Fisher did send redshirt sophomores to ACC Kickoff on a couple of occasions, but it wasn't the norm. He sent quarterback Jameis Winston after Winston had won the Heisman Trophy, and he sent defensive tackle Everett Dawkins during his very first season as head coach in 2010. At the time, that was seen as a nod to Dawkins buying in immediately to Fisher and his new coaching staff and becoming a team leader.