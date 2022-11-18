With that in mind, editor Bob Ferrante as well as football analysts Patrick Burnham and Mark Salva take a look at what we want to see when FSU takes on Louisiana. There are some storylines to watch, and you’ll want to know how to watch this game if you’re not in the stands for a noon kickoff.

The Osceola staff typically offers a few keys to victory and score predictions on Fridays. Florida State is a huge favorite, a 24-point favorite to be exact, in the matchup against Louisiana on Saturday. And with the way the Seminoles have been playing over the course of the last month, and really the vast majority of the season, the Osceola staff is thinking, probably a lot like you, that FSU will roll to its fourth straight victory against the Rajin' Cajuns in advance of next Friday's Sunshine Showdown against Florida.

While the game is listed on ESPN3, it could be blacked out in your area. Check your channel guide and plan ahead by contacting your cable, satellite or streaming provider.

FSU vs. Louisiana will be televised by Regional Sports Networks. The full affiliate list can be viewed here . In Florida, the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Sun (formerly known as Fox Sports Sun). In the Southeast, the game will be on Bally Sports South.

There's understandable concern about FSU taking Louisiana for granted, especially with Florida up next and the Seminoles facing the Gators on a shorter week.

We hear coaches say it all the time, 'It's about us, not about them,' which is true some weeks, not so much others. This week it is not coach speak, it's the truth. FSU is clearly the better, more talented, more athletic, deeper and more consistent football team. The Seminoles need to put this game to bed early. Why? Because they can and they should. And they need to. With Florida coming up next and on short week taking control of this game early and allowing some of the Seminoles' starters to get some rest while getting some backup some much needed game reps.

Winning is a habit. In the last three games FSU has relished in that habit by getting off to quick starts offensively, defensively and on special teams with the last three games decided by halftime. I would like to see FSU continue this trend and demonstrate the hyper-focus of playing with the same sense of urgency we've seen the last three weeks. Put the game to bed early and get the 2's and 3's in the game and begin the process of recovery for the main core of the team with a short week coming up.

Louisiana should not be dismissed — the Ragin' Cajuns have a top-30 defense, albeit against a far lesser caliber of competition. Patrick has a good scouting report on Louisiana.

At least from a defensive standpoint FSU may be able to learn a little about what they might be in store for from the Gators offensively. Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux is in his first year as a head coach. He has only been coaching college football since 2016, with all of his experience coming at his alma mater. The last four of his six years as an offensive assistant coach -- including one as co-offensive coordinator -- were under current Florida head coach Billy Napier.

You can certainly imagine that Napier has had a tremendous influence not only how he runs the Ragun Cajun program but how Desormeaux might run his offense.

In fact, all but three of the current Louisiana staff were on Napier's staff at Louisiana. The one offensive assistant who was not is Jorge Munoz who was at LSU during Napier's tenure and is credited with the success Joe Burrow and LSU enjoyed in 2019.

FSU is very likely to see some of the same plays and schemes from Louisiana that it will see next week against Florida. How much FSU can carry from this game to next week's game against the Gators remains to be seen but it is an interesting side story to this week's game. And how much of their preparation FSU will show Napier against Louisiana may also be a cat and mouse game.

FSU looks incredibly focused, dominating Georgia Tech, Miami and Syracuse in consecutive weeks. The Seminoles schedule games like Louisiana ahead of Florida to have an additional home game but also in the name of player development. This is a game where coach Mike Norvell should be able to play backups, freshmen and walk-ons in the second half.

It can also be interesting to see what things that FSU will put on film to set up some surprises for next week. We won't know until the UF game plays out but if the game is put to bed early there may be some things that FSU puts on tape to make UF work on and spend time preparing for next week or set up some stuff to play off of next week. Just a thought.