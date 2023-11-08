Three days out from its annual rivalry matchup against Miami, Florida State still doesn't know what opposing quarterback it will be going against.

UM starter Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,057 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, the latter of which is fourth among ACC quarterbacks. However, he's also thrown an ACC-high 11 interceptions, with 10 of those coming in his last four games after he had just one interception through his first four games this season.

While Miami coach Mario Cristobal defended Van Dyke immediately after Saturday's 20-6 loss at NC State in which he threw three interceptions, he did not come out and say Monday that he will be the Hurricanes' starter this week and going forward.

"I appreciate the question and I will respectfully say this: Just from a game planning standpoint and a team dynamic standpoint, I wouldn't use this forum to discuss a personnel move, especially at that position, because it affects so many different things," Cristobal said. "What I will always say is that we are always competing at every position and we are always assessing and we will always make the decisions that gives us the best chance to win."

Preparing for the backup quarterback(s) is always a part of FSU's game-week plan. As such, FSU is working under the assumption that it will face Van Dyke this weekend, but Mike Norvell is also preparing his team for the possibility of true freshman quarterback Emory Williams.

"Tyler is a really good quarterback. He's got good ability. We'll plan for him. Obviously, Emory played the Clemson game when he was not available. We'll see how it all plays out..." Norvell said. "We'll have plans for all things that we could see, but there have been plenty of times you get into a game, we saw early in the season that guys would do certain things they haven't shown before. You have to adjust and go get it done. Go be able to execute to the rules and the things that we've been working on. I have a lot of confidence in what our team will do if we need to adjust."

Williams, who FSU recruited some during the 2022 process, made his first career start last month in the Hurricanes' overtime win over Clemson. In that game, he completed 24 of 33 passes (72.7%) for 151 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. His 4.6 yards per attempt in that game were well below Van Dyke's 8.2 yards per attempt this season.

Through Van Dyke's struggles of late, FSU's coaching staff still is well aware of the challenges he can present at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon. After all, they saw him throw for more 300 yards and four touchdown passes the last time these teams faced off in Tallahassee in 2021.

"You see the talent that he has. He's been projected as top draft pick for the last few years. He has ability. He has talent," Norvell said.