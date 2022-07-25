Where are they now? A look at FSU Football's all-time great 2013 roster

The 2022 NFL Draft served as a painful reminder for Seminole fans of the lack of top-tier talent represented on last year’s roster. While the national champion Georgia Bulldogs set a new record for players drafted, FSU’s lone pick, first-round selection Jermaine Johnson, was a transfer from UGA. In some ways, it feels hard to believe that nearly a decade has passed since the Seminoles stood atop the college football world, but the draft has a way of making the 2013 roster feel like a distant memory. No one expected the subsequent nine seasons to play out the way they did when Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston, on his 20th birthday, hoisted the final BCS trophy in front of the FSU faithful at the Rose Bowl on January 9, 2014. Fans would have surely savored the 2014 season if they could have known what was on the horizon. Amid all the coaching turmoil and disappointing performances on Saturdays in recent years, the star players who made history in 2013 still give FSU plenty to be proud of on Sundays. Some players from the legendary roster lived up to or surpassed expectations in the league, while others failed to reclaim their glory from college. The average NFL career has been calculated at 3.3 seasons, so a closer look back today confirms what was apparent at the time: That team was one of the most talented in college football history. Here's a breakdown of each of those key players and how each of their NFL careers have unfolded so far. Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage! *** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play *** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day *** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

Jameis Winston holds up the national championship trophy after the 2013 season. (USA Today Sports Images)

THE SUPERSTAR

One player from that 2013 Florida State team has proven to be an elite player throughout his NFL career and is likely heading to the Hall of Fame.

Jalen Ramsey: You would be hard-pressed to find any college football fan, let alone a fellow 'Nole, who didn’t expect Ramsey to become a star at the next level. The only question was which position he would play. While he could probably make the Pro Bowl as a safety, Ramsey has established himself as arguably the NFL’s top cornerback. Despite slotting him at safety and the "Star" position during his first two seasons at FSU, Jimbo Fisher predicted Ramsey’s destiny in the league was as a shutdown corner. Ramsey has been exactly that since he was drafted fifth overall in 2016. After he demanded a trade in 2019, the Jaguars shipped him to the Rams in exchange for two first-round picks. Last year, he added a Super Bowl ring to his five Pro Bowl appearances. Currently: Los Angeles Rams (2019-present); Previously: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2019).



THE PROVEN VETS

The players who have put together lengthy and productive careers in the NFL (in alphabetical order).

Ronald Darby: A world class sprinter from the DMV area, Ronald Darby was a lockdown corner for the Seminoles. He has started 83 of 84 games in his seven-year NFL career. Although he has never reached Pro Bowl status, Darby did earn a Super Bowl ring as a reliable starter on the Philadelphia Eagles' memorable 2018 championship season. Currently: Denver Broncos (2021-present); Previously: Buffalo Bills (2015-2016), Philadelphia Eagles (2017-2019), Washington Commanders (2020). Cameron Erving: Erving was a stellar left tackle in 2012 and 2013 for Florida State and displayed his incredible talent by moving to center in 2014 and starring there. His versatility has proved valuable in the NFL, having started at every position on the offensive line in his seven-year career. Although he has never made a Pro Bowl, Erving did start eight games as a member of the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl team. Currently: Carolina Panthers (2021-present); Previously: Cleveland Browns (2015-2016), Kansas City Chiefs (2017-2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020). Devonta Freeman: The Atlanta Falcons struck gold in the 2014 draft when they selected the tough, hard-nosed running back from Miami Central in the fourth round. The Falcons made Freeman their starter in his second season, and he went on to make back-to-back Pro Bowls, earning him a contract that made him the league’s highest-paid rusher in 2017. As is the case for most running backs in the modern era of professional football, Freeman would not be able to perform at that level for many years. Over the last few seasons, he has bounced from team to team, most recently on the injury-plagued Ravens offense in 2021. Currently: Free agent; Previously: Atlanta Falcons (2014-2019), New York Giants (2020), Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens (2021). Eddie Goldman: The NFL career of Eddie Goldman has largely mimicked his three seasons at FSU. The highly touted five-star recruit from the Washington D.C. area was a reliable, run-stuffing tackle for the Seminoles and notched 73 starts in 81 games for the Chicago Bears. Interior defensive linemen rarely post gaudy statistics, so Goldman’s 175 tackles and 13 sacks in his six years as a starter are respectable on a consistently stout unit. He recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons but announced he will not report to camp and instead will retire from the sport. Currently: Retired; Previously: Chicago Bears (2015-2021) Bobby Hart: FSU's starting right tackle in '13 was drafted by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2015 draft and played three seasons there. Hart then started for three years with the Cincinnati Bengals before being released after the 2020 season. Currently: Buffalo Bills; Previously: (New York Giants (2015-17), Cincinnati Bengals (2018-2020). Tim Jernigan: One of the more entertaining on-field personalities during the Seminoles’ championship run, Jernigan brought his high-energy play to a formidable Baltimore Ravens defense in 2014. He started 30 out of 31 games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the latter of which was spent in Philadelphia. Along with Ronald Darby, Jernigan started alongside Fletcher Cox in the Eagles' memorable Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in 2019. He battled injuries in recent seasons and appears to be out of the league. Currently: Free agent; Previously: Baltimore Ravens (2014-2016), Philadelphia Eagles (2017-2019), Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars (2020). Christian Jones: One of the more surprising careers to this point belongs to one of the most highly ranked recruits on the team – Christian Jones, son of former FSU star Willie Jones. Despite going undrafted, Jones has enjoyed a longer career in the NFL than his father did. While he hasn’t made a Pro Bowl, Jones was a consistent starter on the Chicago Bears’ stout defenses from 2014-2017, before joining the Detroit Lions in 2018. He returned to the Bears last year as a reserve. Currently: Free agent; Previously: Chicago Bears (2014-2017), Detroit Lions (2018-2020), Chicago Bears (2021). Lamarcus Joyner: Much like Freeman, Lamarcus Joyner always played much bigger than his size would suggest. Despite moving around in the secondary at FSU, Joyner held his own as a starting safety for the Rams and Raiders for most of the 2017-2019 seasons. Currently: New York Jets (2021-present); Previously: St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2014-2018); Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2019- 2020). P.J. Williams: The Saints drafted Williams in the third round in 2015. Despite some up-and-down performances, he has earned his keep over the past seven seasons in New Orleans. Williams has started 31 of 78 games for a unit that has been among the league’s best in recent years. Currently: New Orleans Saints (2016-present). Jameis Winston: Without a doubt the most iconic and influential member of the 2013 roster, Jameis Winston’s play earned him the Heisman Trophy and allowed the Seminoles' offense to achieve historic proficiency. Despite unfriendly press resulting from off-field incidents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Winston No. 1 overall in 2015. Relative to the quarterback position, Winston is still fairly young, and his most ardent supporters believe he will fulfill the lofty expectations placed on him when he was drafted. He enters the 2022 season as the Saints' unquestioned starter, where he looks to bounce back from a promising 2021 that was cut short due to injury. Currently: New Orleans Saints (2020-present); Previously: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-2019).



THE SHOOTING STARS

The players who showed initial promise but have not been able to produce sustained success on the professional level for various reasons. Kelvin Benjamin: His commitment to the sport never seemed to match his freakish athleticism and physical gifts at wide receiver. The Panthers drafted Benjamin in the first round in 2014 and he became only the 11th rookie wide receiver in NFL history to record a 1,000-yard season. Although an ACL injury forced him to watch Super Bowl 50 from the sidelines, he was Cam Newton’s top receiver for several years. Consistently carrying extra weight, Benjamin most recently tried out as a tight end for the New York Giants. He was quickly cut when he showed up to camp out of shape. All told, he racked up over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in 52 career starts. Currently: Out of the league; Previously: Carolina Panthers (2014-2017), Buffalo Bills (2017-2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2018) Karlos Williams: After moving from safety to running back, Williams proved to be a home-run hitter for the Seminoles. He then showed promise as a rookie in 2015 after the Bills selected him in the fifth round, rushing for seven touchdowns in 11 games and averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Few would have predicted Williams' older brother, Vince, an eight-year starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, would have a longer career. The Bills cut Karlos Williams in 2016 when he reportedly showed up to camp overweight, and he later received multiple suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Currently: Out of the league; Previously: Buffalo Bills (2015) Telvin Smith: The slender and speedy linebacker from Georgia was the unquestioned defensive leader for the Seminoles' championship squad. He slid in the draft to the fifth round, where Jacksonville scooped him up. Smith started every game from 2015-2018, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and an appearance in the memorable AFC Championship Game. He retired early after amassing a whopping 587 tackles in five seasons, citing personal issues. In 2020, he was arrested on charges of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. He later reached a plea agreement and was sentenced to probation. Currently: Out of the league; Previously: Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-2018). Bryan Stork: The New England Patriots selected Stork in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he rewarded them with 11 starts, including the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Stork suffered from a concussion and a neck injury in his second season. He was cut in 2016 after he failed a physical as part of a trade to Washington, and he officially retired in 2017. Currently: Out of the league; Previously: New England Patriots (2014-2015).



THE JOURNEYMEN

The players who have shown the ability to make numerous NFL rosters without finding their way back into the limelight.

Terrence Brooks: Brooks has earned his keep as a special-teams contributor and reserve safety for several NFL teams over the past eight years. Although he has started just six games, Brooks has tallied four interceptions and 123 tackles. Currently: Houston Texans (2021-present); Previously: Baltimore Ravens (2014-2015), Philadelphia Eagles (2016), New York Jets (2017-2018), New England Patriots (2019-2020). Mario Edwards Jr.: Once the third-ranked recruit coming out of high school, Edwards Jr. found his niche as a versatile defensive lineman for the Seminoles and in the NFL. After the Raiders selected Edwards Jr. in the second round, he went on to start 24 of his first 30 games for the team. He’s been a backup over the past four years on three different teams. Currently: Chicago Bears (2020-2021); Previously: Oakland Raiders (2015-2017), New York Giants (2018), New Orleans Saints (2019). Nick O’Leary: Famous for being Jack Nicklaus’ grandson, playing without gloves, bulldozing Clemson defensive back Travis Blanks and an incredible motorcycle accident, O’Leary made his time at FSU quite memorable. His NFL career should also be considered impressive, given his relatively modest physical attributes compared to most NFL tight ends. The Bills selected him in the sixth round in 2015, where he started 12 of 35 games. He saw the field often during his time with the Dolphins in 2018 and 2019. Currently: Free agent; Previously: Buffalo Bills (2015-2017), Miami Dolphins (2018-2019).



THE SURPRISING MISS

Roberto Aguayo: Aguayo's brief NFL career is easily the most shocking of any player on the 2013 roster. The 2013 Lou Groza Award winner was the most accurate kicker in ACC history and the third-most accurate kicker in NCAA history. These remarkable credentials allured the Buccaneers into spending a second-round pick on Aguayo in 2016. He only lasted one full season, during which he posted the league’s worst field goal percentage. Despite auditions with four other teams, Aguayo never recaptured the magic he displayed his three seasons at FSU. Currently: Out of the league; Previously: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-2017), Chicago Bears (2017), Carolina Panthers (2017), Los Angeles Chargers (2018), New England Patriots (2020).



SHORT STAYS