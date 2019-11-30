Where are they now? Checking on 10 former 'Noles playing at other schools
Florida State's football roster has seen a great deal of attrition the past three years, thanks in large part to the struggles on the field and the turnover on the coaching staff.
Some of those players were dismissed for violations of team policies, some left because they wanted more playing time, some gave up the game entirely, and some simply wanted a fresh start.
At least 10 of those players transferred to other college programs and were eligible to compete during the 2019 season, while others are expected to suit up elsewhere in 2020. Here's a look at how those 10 players have performed in 2019 at their new programs.
Deondre Francois, quarterback, 2015 signee
After playing two seasons as FSU's starting quarterback (2016, 2018), Francois was dismissed from the program after a recording surfaced from an alleged domestic violence incident.
When he left: February 2019
Where he went: Hampton
How he's doing: After visiting several other programs, Francois ended up finding a home this summer at Hampton University, an FCS school where he was a graduate transfer this fall. Francois was the Pirates' starting quarterback and led them to a 5-7 record. He completed 59.1 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while averaging 236.2 yards per game. He also ran for four touchdowns.
George Campbell, wide receiver, 2015 signee
While battling injuries from 2015 through 2018, Campbell recorded just 13 career receptions at Florida State. Best game of his career came in 2017 against N.C. State, when he caught three passes for 85 yards, including a 60-yarder.
When he left: Summer of 2019
Where he went: West Virginia
How he's doing: Finished the regular season second among the Mountaineers with 469 yards on 19 receptions -- leads the team with seven touchdown catches. If he had enough catches to qualify for the national standings, would rank No. 2 in the country with 24.7 yards per reception.
Landon Dickerson, offensive line, 2016 signee
Battled injuries throughout his three years at Florida State, but was arguably the Seminoles' top lineman when healthy. Flirted with entering the Transfer Portal right after the 2018 season, then took his name out before going back in at the end of the spring semester. Has another year of eligibility if he wants to stay in school another year.
When he left: Summer of 2019
Where he went: Alabama
How he's doing: No former Seminole is enjoying more success this year than Dickerson, who has started 11 games for one of the top teams in the country. Dickerson started early this season at guard but has since moved to center. Perhaps more impressive, he has managed to stay healthy all season, something he was unable to do once in Tallahassee.
