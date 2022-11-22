The final week of the regular season is here. Before we know it, bowl season will be upon us.

For the first time since 2019 and just the second time in the last five seasons, the Florida State football team will be playing in a bowl. And there's a chance that it could be an even more prestigious bowl than many of us thought.

The chaos that was Week 12 of college football opened a potential path for FSU to play in the Orange Bowl or even potentially the Cotton Bowl as an at-large team. In order to play in the Orange, Clemson would have to make the College Football Playoff and FSU would have to be the next-highest-ranked ACC team.

In order for FSU to make the Cotton Bowl, it would have to jump higher into the CFP rankings to be considered as an at-large. If you want to see FSU in a New Year's Six bowl, the general rule for rooting interests is cheering for USC to lose to clear a path for Clemson making the CFP and for teams above FSU, especially those right above FSU, to lose this week or in conference championship week.

Most of the college football bowl projections don't yet have FSU playing in a NY6 bowl. Where do the analysts have FSU going and who do they have them playing this week?