Florida State got a lot of love in the ranking of the toughest stadiums to play at in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game, coming in at No. 9.
The Seminoles did not give the same level of respect in the announced ranking of the top 25 offenses in the video game, which is set to release July 19 as the first major college football video game in 11 years.
FSU's offense is not inside the top 20 of the rankings which EA announced Thursday, coming in at No. 22 at 83 overall.
Obviously, there are some questions about FSU's offense entering the 2024 season. The Seminoles are replacing key contributors at nearly every position including legendary quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.
New additions like quarterback transfer DJ Uiagalelei, running back transfer Roydell Williams, wide receiver transfer Malik Benson and others will be tasked with important roles. And yet, there are enough returning pieces that FSU's offensive ranking feels a bit low.
The Seminoles are the third-highest-rated offense of the Florida schools behind Miami (87, No. 7) and UCF (85, No. 21). They are No. 4 among ACC offenses behind Miami, Clemson (88, No. 10) and NC State (87, No. 16).
Here's the full top 25 of the offensive rankings in the video game:
1.Georgia - 94 OVR
2. Oregon - 94 OVR
3. Alabama - 91 OVR
4. Texas - 91 OVR
5. Ohio State - 89 OVR
6. LSU - 89 OVR
7. Miami - 89 OVR
8. Colorado - 89 OVR
9. Missouri - 89 OVR
10. Clemson - 87 OVR
11. Utah - 87 OVR
12. Penn State - 87 OVR
13. Ole Miss - 87 OVR
14. Kansas - 87 OVR
15. Arizona - 87 OVR
16. NC State - 87 OVR
17. Notre Dame - 85 OVR
18. Texas A&M - 85 OVR
19. Memphis - 85 OVR
20. SMU - 85 OVR
21. UCF - 85 OVR
22. Florida State - 83 OVR
23. Oklahoma - 83 OVR
24. Virginia Tech - 83 OVR
25. USC - 83 OVR
Defense
EA appears to view the FSU defense a bit more favorably entering the 2024 season. It ranks the Seminoles' defense 11th nationally at 88 overall.
That's good for second highest among ACC teams -- trailing only Clemson (No. 5) at 90 overall -- and the highest of any Florida teams. UF (84, 25th) is the only other school from the state with a top 25 defense entering the season.
Here's the full Top 25 defenses:
1. Ohio State - 96 OVR
2. Georgia - 94 OVR
3. Oregon - 90 OVR
4. Alabama - 90 OVR
5. Clemson - 90 OVR
6. Notre Dame - 90 OVR
7. Michigan - 90 OVR
8. Texas - 88 OVR
9. Penn State - 88 OVR
10. Utah - 88 OVR
11. Florida State - 88 OVR
12. Oklahoma - 88 OVR
13. Iowa - 88 OVR
14. Virginia Tech - 86 OVR
15. Wisconsin - 86 OVR
16. USC - 86 OVR
17. Auburn - 86 OVR
18. LSU - 84 OVR
19. Texas A&M - 84 OVR
20. Colorado - 84 OVR
21. Oklahoma State - 84 OVR
22. Louisville - 84 OVR
23. North Carolina - 84 OVR
24. Kansas State - 84 OVR
25. Florida - 84 OVR
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
- OG
- WDE
- WR
- PRO
- OLB
- DT