Florida State got a lot of love in the ranking of the toughest stadiums to play at in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game, coming in at No. 9.

The Seminoles did not give the same level of respect in the announced ranking of the top 25 offenses in the video game, which is set to release July 19 as the first major college football video game in 11 years.

FSU's offense is not inside the top 20 of the rankings which EA announced Thursday, coming in at No. 22 at 83 overall.

Obviously, there are some questions about FSU's offense entering the 2024 season. The Seminoles are replacing key contributors at nearly every position including legendary quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.

New additions like quarterback transfer DJ Uiagalelei, running back transfer Roydell Williams, wide receiver transfer Malik Benson and others will be tasked with important roles. And yet, there are enough returning pieces that FSU's offensive ranking feels a bit low.

The Seminoles are the third-highest-rated offense of the Florida schools behind Miami (87, No. 7) and UCF (85, No. 21). They are No. 4 among ACC offenses behind Miami, Clemson (88, No. 10) and NC State (87, No. 16).

Here's the full top 25 of the offensive rankings in the video game:

1.Georgia - 94 OVR

2. Oregon - 94 OVR

3. Alabama - 91 OVR

4. Texas - 91 OVR

5. Ohio State - 89 OVR

6. LSU - 89 OVR

7. Miami - 89 OVR

8. Colorado - 89 OVR

9. Missouri - 89 OVR

10. Clemson - 87 OVR

11. Utah - 87 OVR

12. Penn State - 87 OVR

13. Ole Miss - 87 OVR

14. Kansas - 87 OVR

15. Arizona - 87 OVR

16. NC State - 87 OVR

17. Notre Dame - 85 OVR

18. Texas A&M - 85 OVR

19. Memphis - 85 OVR

20. SMU - 85 OVR

21. UCF - 85 OVR

22. Florida State - 83 OVR

23. Oklahoma - 83 OVR

24. Virginia Tech - 83 OVR

25. USC - 83 OVR

Defense

EA appears to view the FSU defense a bit more favorably entering the 2024 season. It ranks the Seminoles' defense 11th nationally at 88 overall.

That's good for second highest among ACC teams -- trailing only Clemson (No. 5) at 90 overall -- and the highest of any Florida teams. UF (84, 25th) is the only other school from the state with a top 25 defense entering the season.

Here's the full Top 25 defenses:

1. Ohio State - 96 OVR

2. Georgia - 94 OVR

3. Oregon - 90 OVR

4. Alabama - 90 OVR

5. Clemson - 90 OVR

6. Notre Dame - 90 OVR

7. Michigan - 90 OVR

8. Texas - 88 OVR

9. Penn State - 88 OVR

10. Utah - 88 OVR

11. Florida State - 88 OVR

12. Oklahoma - 88 OVR

13. Iowa - 88 OVR

14. Virginia Tech - 86 OVR

15. Wisconsin - 86 OVR

16. USC - 86 OVR

17. Auburn - 86 OVR

18. LSU - 84 OVR

19. Texas A&M - 84 OVR

20. Colorado - 84 OVR

21. Oklahoma State - 84 OVR

22. Louisville - 84 OVR

23. North Carolina - 84 OVR

24. Kansas State - 84 OVR

25. Florida - 84 OVR

