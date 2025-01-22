Where Florida State signees landed in the final Rivals250 rankings

As the greater whole of Tallahassee freezes over on Wednesday, the player rankings for the class of 2025 has also frozen in place. The final Rivals250 rankings were revealed on Wednesday morning and the Florida State Seminoles had multiple members of their 2025 signing class amongst the top 250 players in the cycle. Here is where the Seminoles landed in order from highest to lowest.

1. Cocoa (Fla.) WR Jayvan Boggs | No. 73 OVR, No. 12 WR

Jayvan Boggs was one of the many additions to the class that Florida State landed at the buzzer on early signing day and he just so happens to be the highest ranked Seminole in Mike Norvell's 2025 class. Boggs officially visited Florida State in the fall but originally elected to stick with UCF. That was before his head-coach-to-be, Gus Malzahn, and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. took up positions at Florida State — Malzahn as the offensive coordinator and Harris Jr. in the same role. Boggs is ranked as the No. 73 prospect in the 2025 cycle and the No. 12 wide receiver.

2. Lee County (Ga.) RB Ousmane Kromah | No. 107 OVR, No. 6 RB

A product of a three-year relationship, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah was a definitive win for Mike Norvell on the recruiting trail. The Seminoles were Kromah's first offer and they had to fight with some major heavyweights to sign him. Despite a commitment to Georgia in October, the Seminoles continued to press and flipped Kromah on signing day — in what was one of the major surprises of the day. Kromah is ranked as the No. 107 prospect in the country and the No. 6 running back.

3. Greene County (Ga.) DT Kevin Wynn | No. 108 OVR, No. 8 DT

One of the biggest risers in the final rankings, Greensboro (Ga.) Greene County defensive tackle Kevin Wynn rose 26 spots to his final rankings as the No. 108 player in the country. Wynn was a frequent visitor throughout his recruitment, so it was not a surprise to see him choose the Seminoles shortly after his official visit in the summer. Holding on to Wynn, however, proved to be a stressful event for Mike Norvell, as he called it a "true battle" to keep one of the nation's best interior defensive lineman in the boat as he visited multiple programs on the lead up to signing day. Despite a late surge from Georgia and South Carolina, Wynn signed with Florida State. Wynn is ranked as the No. 108 prospect in the country and the No. 8 defensive tackle.

4. Carrollton (Ga.) DB Shamar Arnoux | No. 120 OVR, No. 12 DB

Carrollton (Ga.) defensive back Shamar Arnoux was the first of many flips to go the Seminoles way on signing day, as Arnoux flipped to Florida State after commitments to USC and Auburn on the lead up to early signing day. The Seminoles and Arnoux rekindled their relationship during the summer at the Florida State Elite Camp and an official visit was quickly set. After the visit, Arnoux ended up committing to the Trojans during the Rivals Five-star in Jacksonville, later flipping to Auburn in November and Florida State on signing day. Arnoux is ranked as the No. 120 prospect and the No. 12 defensive back.

5. Guyer (Tx.) QB Kevin Sperry | No. 186 OVR, No. 13 QB

A genuine out-of-nowhere commitment during Florida State's quarterback shuffle in November, Denton (Tx.) Guyer quarterback Kevin Sperry flipped his commitment to Florida State without so much as a warning shot. Tramell Jones had just decommitted from Florida State and the Seminoles were heavily involved with now Wisconsin signee Carter Smith. Sperry had been committed to Oklahoma for over a year and a half (20 months to be exact) and despite not being on campus since 2022, he would commit to the Seminoles and fill the open vacancy at the quarterback position. Sperry is ranked as the No. 186 prospect and the No. 13 quarterback.

6. Riverside (Fla.) TE Tae'Shaun Gelsey | No. 250 OVR, No. 10 TE

One of the final additions to Florida State's class on signing day, Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside TE Tae'Shaun Gelsey cracked the Rivals250 and took the final spot amongst the top players in the country. Gelsey visited Florida State over the summer prior to a summer pledge to in-state rival Florida. A late offer in October quickly developed into an official visit early in November. Gelsey visited once more to Florida State as he mulled his options, electing to flip to Florida State on signing day. Gelsey is ranked as the No. 250 prospect and the No. 10 tight end.

Other familiar names and former commitments