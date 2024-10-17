Where FSU has a statistical edge vs. Duke (and where the Seminoles don't)

Even at the midpoint of a college football season, stats can tell a story that will contradict or mislead. We have enough data on Florida State and Duke to draw conclusions on both teams — one woefully underperforming and one a plucky fighter that has rallied to win three games late (in the fourth quarter or overtime).

Florida State is 22-0 all-time against Duke in a series that was rarely close through the decades. Bobby Bowden even famously wrote an apology letter to Duke coach Fred Goldsmith after a 70-26 win in 1995.

If the Seminoles lose on Friday at Duke (7 p.m. on ESPN2), even as a 3-point road underdog, coach Mike Norvell might need to make some apologies of his own as FSU would be 1-6 for the first time since the year before Bowden arrived as head coach in 1975.

Setting history aside, it’s a matchup on Friday in Durham, N.C., with programs headed in seemingly different directions. Duke is 5-1 under first-year coach Manny Diaz, although it’s fair to question the strength of schedule and caliber of wins. FSU is 1-5 under Norvell, in his fifth year, and has looked completely out of sorts until signs of a turnaround and a spark from quarterback Brock Glenn in a 29-13 loss to Clemson.

The stats tell one heck of a story: