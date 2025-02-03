Where FSU's 2026 targets rank in the new Rivals250

Rivals released its updated rankings for the top 250 prospects in the class of 2026 on Monday. Here are where some of Florida State's top targets for this recruiting cycle are now ranked. FSU has six commitments in the class of 2026.

Curtis recently received an in-home visit from FSU head coach Mike Norvell and QB coach Tony Tokarz. He is still ranked as the 4th-best prospect in the class of 2026. FSU would be considered a long shot for Curtis at this time. He has already planned four official visits, and that list does not include FSU. His last visit to Florida State was during the 2023 season.

Henderson, who is committed to Houston, was offered by Florida State two weeks ago. He is one of the biggest movers in the rankings, where he is now considered the 6th-best prospect in the country. Henderson was previously ranked 24th.

FSU offered the five-star wide receiver last week. Alabama and Auburn are considered the favorites with Morgan at this point. He has taken multiple unofficial visits to both schools. He did camp with FSU last summer.

Keys was offered by FSU last spring, and he attended FSU's Elite Camp in July 2024. He moves up 14 spots and is now ranked as the 9th-best prospect in the country.

Cooper fell four spots and is now ranked as the 11th-best prospect in the country. He received an in-school visit from FSU coach Mike Norvell last week and has taken multiple unofficial visits with the Seminoles over the last year. His last trip to FSU was a two-day visit last June.

Atkinson also fell four spots and is now ranked as the 15th-best prospect in the country. FSU has invested a lot of time in Atkinson, who they have been recruiting since he was a freshman in high school. Norvell recently conducted an in-school visit with Atkinson. Momentum seems to have slowed for FSU with Atkinson, who has taken multiple unofficial visits with the Seminoles but has not been back on-campus since last January.

Harris was offered by FSU last week while defensive line coach Terrance Knighton was conducting an in-school visit with the now 19th-ranked prospect in the country. Harris fell two spots from 17th in Monday's updated rankings.

Duckworth was one of three 2026 QBs that FSU offered the same day Brady Smigiel decommitted. He moved up 20 spots and is now ranked as the 25th-best prospect in the country. Duckworth received an in-school visit from FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn last week.

Prothro has been a regular visitor to FSU over the last two seasons and recently received an in-school visit from FSU coaches. He moved 14 spots and is now ranked as the 40th-best prospect in the country. His last unofficial visit to FSU came this past November.

Matthews, who recently named FSU as one the final four schools he would consider, fell 11 spots and is now ranked as the 42nd-best prospect in the country. His last official visit to Florida State came earlier this month.

The USC commit has been seeing a lot of FSU coaches of late. He was on-campus two weeks ago for a Junior Day visit and linebackers coach John Papuchis conducted an in-school visit several days later. Griffin fell nine spots and is now ranked as the No. 51 prospect in the country.

Burroughs has been a regular visitor to FSU, having taken at least five unofficial visits with the Seminoles. His last visit to FSU was for the Clemson game in October.

Perry-Wright, who received an in-school visit from Mike Norvell last week, fell six spots and is now ranked as the 53rd-best player in the country.

Kreul moved up two spots and is now ranked as the 54th-best player in the country. He has taken several unofficial visits to FSU over the last year. FSU linebackers coach John Papuchis conducted an in-school visit with Kreul last week.

Brooks is another prospect that FSU has been recruiting since he was a freshman in high school. Mike Norvell conducted an in-school visit with Brooks on Friday. He has made multiple unofficial visits to FSU over the last two years.

Toodle, who fell 16 spots, is now ranked as the 65th-best player in the country. The Auburn commit was offered by FSU last week and was on-campus last spring for an unofficial visit.

Barney, who was on FSU's campus two weeks ago for an unofficial visit, stays put and is still ranked as the 66th-best player in the country. He received an in-school visit from FSU defensive coordinator Tony White last week.

Givens fell 11 spots and is now ranked as the 69th-best player in the country. He was on FSU's campus in January for an unofficial visit.

FSU is getting in on Womack late. They just extended an offer to the four-star prospect last week. He moves up three spots and is now ranked as the 72nd-best prospect in the country.

Smith moved up 37 spots and is now ranked as the 84th-best player in the country. He has taken multiple unofficial visits to FSU, with his last trip to Tallahassee coming in November. Mike Norvell conducted an in-school visit with Smith last week.

Lamar, who was offered by FSU in the fall and received an in-school visit from Mike Norvell last week, falls six spots. He his now ranked as the 89th-best player in the country. His last unofficial visit to FSU came in December.

Griffin-Haynes, who took an unofficial visit to FSU two week ago, moved up 62 spots and is now ranked inside the top 100 at 92nd.

FSU is trying to make up some ground with Wise, who received an in-school visit from Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Herb Hand two weeks ago. He falls one spot and is now ranked as the 98th-best prospect in the country.

Barclay, who took an unofficial visit to FSU in December, falls six spots and in now ranked as the 101st-best player in the country.

Brady moved back 20 spots and is now ranked as the 102nd-best player in the country.

Sutter was offered by FSU last week and moves up three spots. He is now ranked 103rd.

Williams took an unofficial visit to FSU in January. He moves up 17 spots and is now ranked 113th.

Hall was on-campus for an unofficial visit in January and FSU is considered one of his top schools. He moved down nine spots and is now ranked 121st.

Kent falls 31 spots to 170th. He has scheduled four official visits, but that list doesn't include FSU. However, that Seminoles are still trying to get him back on campus and conducted an in-school visit within the last two weeks.

Mallory, who received an in-school visit from Mike Norvell last week, fell 13 spots and is now ranked 182nd.

Greer was on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. He fell 12 spots and is now ranked 187th.

Roseborough was on FSU's campus this past weekend for an unofficial visit fell 12 spots and is now ranked 189th.

The slot receiver who was offered by FSU in January fell 10 spots and comes in at 192nd.

The FSU legacy, who is currently committed to Ohio State, took an unofficial visit with the Seminoles two weeks ago. He fell 15 spots and is now ranked 198th.

Bentley was offered by FSU after the decommitment of Brady Smigiel. He makes his debut in the rankings at No. 207.

Matthews was offered by FSU while on his unofficial visit with the Seminoles two weeks ago. He makes his debut in the rankings at 213th.

Kennon, who took an unofficial visit to FSU a week ago, fell three spots and is now ranked 243rd.