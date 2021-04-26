Florida State hasn't made much noise in the NFL draft lately. That probably won't change a whole lot this week when the draft gets under way with the first round on Thursday. However, the numbers for the overall draft should be better than the last couple of years. In 2020, running back Cam Akers was the only FSU player drafted. And in 2019, just two players were selected. If all goes as expected, up to six Seminoles could hear their names called during the three days of the 2021 NFL Draft. Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel is only FSU player with a legitimate shot at being selected in the first round of this year's draft. The junior cornerback was arguably the only Seminole to stand out last season, earning first-team all-ACC honors. Teams generally avoided throwing in his direction, but he still finished 2020 with three interceptions and six passes defended. Positives: Quickness, instincts, bloodlines (father was an NFL Pro Bowler) Negatives: Size (5'10", 180), considered average in run support Trending: UP. Samuel's average mock draft position has risen approximately 15 spots since the start of the year. Draft Range: Late-first to mid-second. Highest: PFF No. 24 overall to the Steelers / Lowest: Sporting news No. 55 overall (2nd round) to the Steelers

Asante Samuel Jr. by the numbers Ht/Wt PFF 40-time Vertical Bench Shuttle 5-10/180 81.8 4.45 35.0 12 4.13

Hamsah Nasirildeen

Nasirildeen, who led FSU in tackles in 2018 and 2019, was on track to declare for the NFL draft after his junior season but sustained an ACL tear late that fall. After rehabbing for nearly a year, he finally returned to the field and played two games in 2020. The senior defensive back has the prototypical size and athleticism to play safety in the NFL. His run support is exceptional, as evidenced by his 81.8 PFF tackling grade, as well as his 101 tackles in 2019 despite missing the bowl game. His coverage skills gradually improved during his three full seasons, finishing with the team's highest coverage grade in 2019 (81.8). Positives: Athleticism, size, run-support, decent in coverage Negatives: Coming back from ACL injury Trending: DOWN. Several mock drafts had Nasirildeen going late in the second round earlier in the year. Most mocks now having him falling to the fourth round. Draft Range: Late-second round to mid-fourth round. Highest: No. 54 overall to Colts (SN) / Lowest: No. 123 to Eagles (SI)

Hamsah Nasirildeen by the numbers Ht/Wt PFF 40-time Vertical Bench Shuttle 6-3/215 80.3 N/A 32.0 17 4.31

Marvin Wilson

Wilson was named to numerous preseason All-America lists following outstanding sophomore and junior seasons. In fact, some even tabbed him as the No. 1 overall defensive tackle prior to the 2020 season. The former five-star recruit suffered a major drop-off as a senior, managing just 17 tackles (2 for loss) before opting out after six games due to a torn meniscus in his knee. His Pro Football Focus grade plummeted from above 90 in the prior two seasons, to just 67.7 in 2020. Positives: Productive sophomore and junior seasons. Athletic. Equally adept in run defense and pass rush, excelled on special teams Negatives: Extremely disappointing senior season. Below-average performance tests. Criticizing head coach on social media could be a red flag; knee injury as senior Trending: DOWN. Most mock drafts had him going in the first or second round after his junior season. The latest mocks generally have him falling to the fourth or fifth round. Draft Range: Late-third round to fifth round. Highest: No. 97 to Chargers (SI) / Lowest: No. 145 to Jaguars (CBS)

Marvin Wilson by the numbers Ht/Wt PFF 40-time Vertical Bench Shuttle 6-3/303 67.7/90.7 5.12 25.5 23 4.91

Tamorrion Terry

Terry had plenty of big moments during his time at Florida State but fell short of expectations in his final season. After racking up over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, the speedy wideout managed just 289 yards and one touchdown in five games this past season. In addition to struggling and battling injuries, Terry was seen getting into an argument with an assistant coach on the sideline during a game. He also made some questionable decisions on social media by retweeting negative comments about the program and head coach Mike Norvell. High upside potential combined with numerous red flags make Terry the ultimate boom or bust candidate. Positives: Size (6-3, 207), big-play ability, speed, productive sophomore season Negatives: Poor route running, inconsistency, immaturity, hands Trending: DOWN. Terry was projected as a third-round pick by most a year ago. Now, he is a fifth- or even sixth-round selection, according to the most recent mock drafts. Draft Range: Fourth to sixth round. Highest: No. 117 to 49ers (SN) / Lowest: No. 206 to Colts (SI).

Tamorrion Terry by the numbers Ht/Wt PFF 40-time Vertical Bench Shuttle 6-3/207 65.4 4.44 32.5 15 4.53

Joshua Kaindoh

Kaindoh has confounded the mock drafters, scouts and analysts. His combination of size, athleticism and flashes on tape point to him becoming a productive NFL defensive end. On the other hand, the former five-star recruit was unusually unproductive during his time at FSU and finished the 2020 season failing to record a single sack despite playing 371 snaps. Positives: Long frame, above-average athleticism, improved PFF grade in 2020 Negatives: Long history of injuries (just 10 career starts), generally unproductive in college, below-average in rush defense Trending: DOWN. Several mock drafts had Kaindoh going late in the third round or early fourth round at the start of the year. Now, most mocks have him in the bottom half of the draft. Draft Range: Fourth to sixth round. Highest: No. 129 to Seahawks (CBS) / No. 211 to Browns (SN)

Joshua Kaindoh by the numbers Ht/Wt PFF 40-time Vertical Bench Shuttle 6-7/265 74.0 4.70* 36.5 21 4.38

Janarius Robinson

Robinson had a solid but unspectacular career at Florida State. In 28 starts, he recorded 104 tackles, 19 for loss and had eight sacks. His overall numbers are rather pedestrian considering he logged over 1,600 snaps at FSU. Because of his size and durability, there's a decent chance he could make an NFL roster. Positives: Prototypical NFL size, 86-inch wingspan, huge hands and stayed relatively healthy in college. Negatives: Stiff, below-average college production, inconsistent against the run. Trending: UP. Robinson was considered by most to be an undrafted free agent prospect, but his stock has risen since NFL scouts took a closer look at the Senior Bowl and after FSU's Pro Day. He is now tabbed by most mock drafts as a mid- to late-round pick. Draft Range: Fourth to sixth round. Highest: No. 133 to Saints (SI) / Lowest: No. 211 to Browns (SN)