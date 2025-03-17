Which FSU football players gained/lost weight during Tour of Duty?

Spring football unofficially begins at Florida State Monday with Mike Norvell's pre-spring press conference. It officially begins Wednesday afternoon when the team holds its first of 15 practices.

As the page turns from Tour of Duty workouts to actual football practices, FSU updated its online roster to show who has gained and who has lost weight over the last few months of strength training and ToD.

We'll go position-by-position starting with the quarterbacks who saw notable gains or losses. BC transfer QB Thomas Castellanos saw somewhat significant gains, going up five pounds to enter spring ball at 201. True freshman Kevin Sperry was the big gainer of the group, though, adding 12 pounds to go from 200 to 212 entering his first spring as a Seminole.

Many of the running backs added a bit of weight. Roydell Williams is up seven pounds to 221, Caziah Holmes is up four pounds to 219 and Sam Singleton Jr. is up six pounds to break the 200-pound mark at 201. However, sophomore Kam Davis went the other way and will enter spring at 217 pounds, seven pounds less than he was listed at for the 2024 season.

In the wide receiver room, the expected top guys didn't see their weight shift much entering spring camp. Some of the younger players, though, did undergo transformations of sorts during Tour of Duty. Second-year LSU transfer Jalen Brown is up seven pounds from his 2024 weight to 181 pounds entering spring. Sophomore Lawayne McCoy is up eight pounds to 184. True freshman Jayvan Boggs is up four pounds to 204. Sophomore BJ Gibson, who will be balancing football and baseball this spring, is up five pounds to 198.

However, far and away the biggest wide receiver gainer -- and one of the biggest transformations on the entire roster -- is true freshman wideout Tae'Shaun Gelsey. After he was listed at 215 pounds when he enrolled in January, he's now 235 pounds two months later, adding a remarkable 20 pounds.

At tight end, most of the players added weight. Freshman Chase Loftin is up eight pounds over the last 2.5 months to 223 and UCF transfer Randy Pittman took a bigger leap up 12 pounds to 237. Sophomore Landen Thomas added four pounds and is now 239 while Amaree Williams, who is now listed as a TE/DL, is up 11 pounds to 230 entering his second spring with the program. Markeston Douglas, though, is down five pounds from January and will enter spring at 270 pounds after saying he wanted to drop weight in his return to FSU.

On the offensive line, there weren't as many sweeping weight changes as one might expect. Wake Forest center transfer Luke Petitbon is up eight pounds to 303 entering spring while Ole Miss tackle transfer Micah Pettus is up five pounds and will begin spring camp at 355 pounds.

Among returning players who gained weight, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons added seven pounds and is 315 entering his third spring at FSU while second-year Harvard transfer Jacob Rizy is up eight pounds to 316 and redshirt freshman Manasse Itete is up 10 pounds to 310.

The weight losers on the offensive line included Jaylen Early (down five pounds to 292), true freshman Mario Nash Jr. (down 10 pounds to 270) and redshirt freshman Tye Hilton (down 11 pounds to 282).

Switching to the defensive side of the ball, some of the weight numbers that the freshmen defensive linemen have added over the last few months are eye-popping. Tylon Lee and LaJesse Harrold each added 32 pounds to go from 245 and 215, respectively, to 277 and 247. Coveted defensive tackle freshman Kevin Wynn added 23 pounds since enrolling and is now listed at 343 entering spring camp. The Desir twins, Mandrell and Darryll, were each 240 pounds when they arrived in January and are now 265 and 261 pounds entering spring, a combined weight gain between them of 46 pounds.

There are a few other weight changes of note on the defensive line. Darrell Jackson is up seven pounds and is now listed at 337 pounds. Junior-college transfer Tyeland Coleman is up 17 pounds to 301 entering spring. Jaden Jones is up 13 pounds to 253. The transfer additions went a few different directions since arriving. While Nebraska transfer James Williams is up 12 pounds to 262, Western Kentucky transfer Deante McCray is down nine pounds to 273 and Tennessee transfer Jayson Jenkins is down 11 pounds to 270. The biggest weight loser of the bunch is redshirt freshman defensive lineman D'Nas White, who enters spring at 315 pounds, down 21 pounds from his 336 listed playing weight for the 2024 season.

While responsibilities will change some for the linebackers in their new defense, there weren't sweeping weight changes on the whole in the position room over the last few months. The one significant change is that freshman Ethan Pritchard is up 14 pounds to 219 entering his first spring. Aside from that, Omar Graham Jr. is up seven pounds to 235, Justin Cryer is up five pounds to 237, Blake Nichelson is up five pounds to 229 and Memphis transfer Elijah Herring is up five pounds to 235.

In the secondary, the true freshmen again had the most drastic transformations, which isn't surprising. Shamar Arnoux is up 17 pounds and will start his first spring at 192 pounds while Max Redmon is up 11 pounds to 196. Edwin Joseph is up eight pounds to 198, Ja'Bril Rawls is up nine pounds to 185, Jamari Howard is up six pounds to 197, Cai Bates is up six pounds to 196, Earl Little Jr. is up seven pounds to 193 and K.J. Kirkland is up six pounds to 212.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple