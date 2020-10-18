Even though Norvell has an impressive track record of putting together impressive offenses, the Seminoles' sluggish start in 2020 was creating an opportunity for other schools to question whether he can make things happen at the Power 5 level. In losses to Georgia Tech and Miami, FSU scored a grand total of 23 points in those two games combined. That led some to question whether star quarterback commit Luke Altmyer, who is being pursued heavily by many SEC programs, might have second thoughts.

But things started trending in a better direction when Jordan Travis took over at quarterback in the Jacksonville State game, there was continued improvement against Notre Dame, and Norvell's offense looked outstanding in the first half against UNC. That performance against a top-five opponent on national television should give the Seminoles major juice on the recruiting trail -- and also quell any concerns from commits like Altmyer.

When Warchant caught up with FSU's expected quarterback of the future following the game, Altmyer raved about Norvell and the program he is building.

"Incredible," the Mississippi native said. "So exciting to see Coach Norvell win that one. He deserves it. Loved the fight in the players for 60 minutes. Just the heart. I saw a lot of big catches and runs, and saw the team play together as one."

One good game won't be enough to completely remove any concerns about Altmyer going forward. We believe Ole Miss is the Seminoles' main competition, and the Rebels have been putting up points all season, albeit with a 1-3 record. But Altmyer needed to see what FSU's offense might look like when things are clicking, and the quarterback was excited to watch that on Saturday. This was a very important positive step in keeping Altmyer in this class.