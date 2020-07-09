Warchant - Which programs are recruiting 2021 cornerbacks the best?

Commitments are still coming in like crazy, so it’s a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the cornerbacks. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. ***** PROGRAMS RECRUITING BEST BY POSITION: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OLs | DTs | DEs | LBs CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker *****

1. OHIO STATE

Denzel Burke

2. TEXAS

The Longhorns have Ismael Ibraheem and Jamier Johnson as a 1-2 punch at corner, and Billy Bowman could play corner or safety or wide receiver - or whatever he wants. TEXAS COMMITMENT LIST

3. NORTH CAROLINA

Tony Grimes is a five-star and the top cornerback in the country. He alone makes this a special cornerback class. Add in Tymir Brown and Dontavius Nash, who could play corner or safety, and you have a very good group. NORTH CAROLINA COMMITMENT LIST

4. FLORIDA

The Gators always recruit the cornerback position well, and Jordan Young and Clinton Burton are an excellent duo. Kamar Wilcoxson could be a big corner or he could play safety. FLORIDA COMMITMENT LIST

5. FLORIDA STATE

The ‘Noles are still building recruiting momentum under new head coach Mike Norvell, but they’ve done well at cornerback. Hunter Washington and Omarion Cooper are a very good combo, and Kevin Knowles could play cornerback as well. FLORIDA STATE COMMITMENT LIST

