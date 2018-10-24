Zaquandre White hasn't totally giving up on moving back to running back.

But for now, the redshirt freshman, who is coming off a career-high six-tackle performance against Wake Forest on Saturday, is content at linebacker.

And no matter what side of the field he's on, he's always going to play with passion and emotion.

That's Zaquandre.

"Yeah, he definitely does have a lot of passion," sophomore defensive back Stanford Samuels III said with a smile. "It's just fun being around that type of energy, it brings the team up at times when it may be down. You need players like that on your team. He's great to be around."

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said he wants his players to celebrate big hits and big plays. He didn't have to coach White up too much in that department. Because the Fort Myers native only has one speed.

Even on blocks on special teams, White is going to celebrate.

"It's awesome," White said. "Blocking for D.J. Matthews is great. If he wins, we win."

White got his most extensive action of the season on Saturday against Wake Forest and finished with six stops. He's not starting at linebacker, but he's worked himself into the rotation.

White is quickly becoming what the coaches envisioned for him when they approached him about the move right before preseason practice.

"It was an opportunity for me to get on the field," said White, who likely would have seen few carries in the Seminoles' crowded offensive backfield. "So Coach talked to me about it and said we need help on defense. So to help my teammates out (I did it)."

White was asked on Wednesday if he had a preference on which position he played - running back or linebacker. He said he didn't, but then admitted he expects to move back to the offensive side of the ball at some point in his career.

Although he did play cornerback and safety in high school, White said this has been his first opportunity to work at linebacker. He said the biggest adjustment has been learning his assignments in run defense.

"I don't have a preference," White said. "Whenever the time is right, whenever I move back is cool. ... Just getting on the field and playing a lot of snaps, a lot of reps, helping my team out -- it felt pretty good."

And, as always, he didn't have a problem celebrating when he did help his team out.

"It's contagious," Taggart said. "I think that's what you see when you see guys like that, because we all say enthusiasm is contagious and you can tell it's important to them. And we always talk to our guys, you make plays, you should celebrate. You did something we try to coach you up and try to get you to do. I don't like when guys just walk away. I mean it's tough to do it, so it's OK to celebrate, show a little emotion."

