Since entering the weekend rotation, Florida State pitcher Conner Whittaker has given the Seminoles some of the extended outings they desperately needed from their starters.

But after showing his potential in moments, the sophomore put it all together Saturday afternoon vs. Mercer.

Whittaker tossed a career-high eight innings, allowing no runs on three hits in an outing that stands alone atop his FSU career. FSU's offense used a strong start at the plate to easily give Whittaker enough run support as the Seminoles (17-28) beat the Bears 9-0 Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium to clinch their first weekend series since they took two of three from Pittsburgh March 10 through 12.

It was the third time in his last five starts that Whittaker threw at least seven innings. But after he allowed five runs over 7.1 innings vs. Clemson and four runs over seven innings at NC State, this time he got through eight innings of unscathed work.

It was a nice bounceback for Whittaker after he allowed five runs, all earned, over 3.1 innings last weekend at Notre Dame.

"Whittaker was really impressive today," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "It started Monday. Starting pitchers get the chance to assess how their previous start was and prepare for their next. That started with the video session he had with Chuck (Ristano) and trying to make sure we understood where these fastballs had to be located, trying to get back to the bottom of the zone...

"Taking (the work he did) out into the bullpen and then taking what he did in the pen right out into a game setting, it was impressive to see. You learn as you go and I really learned a lot this week about him."

It wasn't the smoothest start for the Sarasota native, who allowed the first two batters of the game to reach base on singles.

From there, though, he set down the next three batters in order to escape an early jam. That started an impressive span over the rest of his outing where he set down 24 of the final 27 batters he faced, allowing just one more hit, a walk and an error by shortstop Nander De Sedas which put a runner on first in the eighth inning.

Whittaker held Mercer to 1 for 10 hitting mark with two outs, a 1 for 7 mark with runners on base and hitless in four at-bats with runners in scoring position. He finished his outing with seven strikeouts, his second most of the season.

Through two games this weekend, Whittaker and Friday starter Jackson Baumeister have covered 15 of the 18 innings played on the mound.

"It's great. It gives some of these (relievers) a chance to catch their breath a little bit," Jarrett said of the extended starts. "That's the idea with starting pitching, to be honest. You really extend and then your bullpen becomes matchups, how things feel and based on the score of the game. We haven't had a lot of opportunities to use the bullpen that way. There are times where we're trying to get someone else in there to extend. So that was great."