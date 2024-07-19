Here's a breakdown of the weight changes within the FSU football team over the last few months.

And with FSU's summer conditioning program concluding this week, FSU's online roster was updated Friday afternoon with the various weight changes members of the team underwent since arriving on campus in summer or since the end of spring camp in April.

With Florida State's preseason camp now less than a week from starting, anticipation is ever growing about the 2024 season.

At quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei dropped a few pounds and will start preseason camp at 252 pounds after playing at 255 in the spring. True freshman Luke Kromenhoek is already up seven pounds to 208 after being listed at 201 in the spring. Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn saw no change and is still listed at 215 pounds as he was before spring.

Running back actually saw one of the more drastic weight changes with Alabama transfer Roydell Williams dropping quite a few pounds to enter preseason at 214 after he was listed at 225 in his first spring at FSU. Other than that, there aren't a ton of drastic changes in the backfield. Freshman Kam Davis is up three pounds to 224, freshman Micahi Danzy has already put on five pounds since arriving this summer, now weighing 185. Redshirt freshman Sam Singleton is down four pounds from 199 to 195.

Perhaps most importantly of all at RB, Lawrance Toafili, who made an effort to add weight before spring, playing at 199 pounds, has kept that weight on. He's still listed at 199 entering fall camp.

At wide receiver, six of the 12 scholarship players lost or gained four-plus pounds since their last weigh-in. The biggest losers were Kentron Poitier, who went from 208 pounds to 202, and freshman BJ Gibson, who went from 199 to 193. The biggest gainers were Alabama transfer Malik Benson (190 to 195), Hykeem Williams (210 to 215) and freshman Elijah Moore (200 to 204).

At tight end, the only weight change of note was Jackson West, who has dropped seven pounds since spring to enter fall camp at 235.

On the offensive line, there are a few somewhat significant gainers and losers like they would expect. The biggest weight loser of anyone on the FSU roster since spring is freshman OL Jayden Todd, who went from 340 pounds in the spring to 324 entering the preseason. Florida transfer RIchie Leonard IV is also down four pounds and will start preseason at 331 pounds.

On the other side of things, second-year transfer offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers added weight since spring and is up 11 pounds, entering preseason camp at 331. Additionally, Jaylen Early is up seven pounds to 297, Alabama transfer TJ Ferguson is up seven pounds as well to 330 and Julian Armella is up four pounds to 325.

The freshmen have also seen some early returns in weight gains many freshman OL undergo. Jonathan Daniels is up 11 pounds to 291 while both Tye Hilton and Manasse Itete are up 10 pounds to 292 and 300 pounds, respectively. Additionally, Harvard transfer Jacob Rizy is already up three pounds in a short timespan to 308.

On the other side of the line, Aaron Hester built off an impressive spring camp by adding nine more pounds and will enter preseason camp at 244. Oregon State transfer Sione Lolohea also added five pounds to get up to 265 while freshmen Amaree Williams is up four pounds to 219 and DD Holmes is up five pounds to 255. Fellow defensive end Jaden Jones dropped quite a bit of weight, shedding 10 pounds over the summer to enter preseason camp at 240 pounds while Patrick Payton is down four pounds and will start preseason camp at 250.

The biggest gainer on FSU's roster this summer was freshman defensive tackle Jamorie Flagg. After weighing 300 pounds upon his arrival, Flagg is now listed at 316 to begin preseason camp. Redshirt freshman KJ Sampson also added six pounds this summer and will weigh 306 to start the preseason while Daniel Lyons added four pounds to 294. Colorado State transfer Grady Kelly was the only FSU DT to lose weight this summer, dropping four pounds to 295.

Linebacker is another position where there was quite a bit of weight fluctuation this summer. Freshman Jayden Parrish is up five pounds to 225 entering his first fall camp while fellow freshman Timir Hickman-Collins is down four pounds to 220. Alabama transfer Shawn Murphy is up four pounds to 230 while Auburn transfer Cam Riley is down eight pounds to 237 in a few months' time on campus.

Sophomore Blake Nichelson is also up four pounds, now listed at 224. The biggest change though comes from redshirt freshman Demarco Ward, who dropped 11 pounds and is now 216 pounds entering preseason after playing at 227 this past spring.

At cornerback, Azareye'h Thomas (up four pounds to 198) and Kevin Knowles II (up seven pounds to 190) were the only gainers while Alabama transfer Earl Little Jr. dropped six pounds and is now 186 entering fall camp and Quindarrius Jones is down three pounds to 190.

Returning transfer Omarion Cooper's position is still a bit uncertain. However, the fact that he's up 12 pounds since arriving and is now listed at 202 pounds would likely indicate he'll be playing more safety. No current FSU corner weighs more than 200 pounds.

Elsewhere at safety, Miami transfer Davonte Brown is down six pounds to 195 and Shyheim Brown is down five pounds to 208. Sophomore Conrad Hussey is up four pounds, now weighing in at an even 200 pounds to begin fall camp.