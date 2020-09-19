Here is a closer look at Thomsen and why he was one of the first coaches Norvell looked to add to his staff when he was hired at Florida State.

Thomsen left TCU, where he served as offensive line coach for three seasons, in December to be the Seminoles' tight ends coach and deputy head coach.

While it's not yet known how long Mike Norvell will be away from the Florida State football team due to his positive test for COVID-19 , we can take a closer look at deputy head coach Chris Thomsen, who is running the team in Norvell's absence.

Age and background

Chris Thomsen is 51 years of age and hails from Vernon, Texas.

Has college head coaching experience

It wasn't on the FBS level, but Thomsen was head coach at Division-II Abilene Christian from 2005 through 2011. After going 4-6 in his first season, Thomsen led Abilene to six straight trips to the Division-II playoffs and an overall record of 51-21. The program had never before reached the playoffs before his tenure.

He coached Mike Norvell in college

Norvell's and Thomsen's relationship dates back to when the Seminoles' head coach was a wide receiver at Central Arkansas. Thomsen was not Norvell's position coach -- he worked with the offensive line and served as recruiting coordinator -- but the two did get to know each other.

They even developed a rivalry on the racquetball courts.

"We would have dogfights," Thomsen told Warchant earlier this year. "We would compete like crazy."

Thomsen, who was in his mid-30s at the time, said Thomsen was the only student he couldn't beat at the sport.

"This dude is gonna go as hard as he can to win all the time," Thomsen said. "And that's how he played (wide receiver). He was that way as a player."

Norvell and Thomsen would later work together at Arizona State, when Thomsen was the Sun Devils' offensive line coach from 2013-16. Norvell was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for most of that time before leaving to become head coach at Memphis.

Has been successful offensive line coach

Before joining Norvell at FSU, Thomsen spent the past three seasons at TCU, where his offensive lines enjoyed a great deal of success. The Horned Frogs led the Big 12 in fewest sacks allowed in each of his first two seasons. The 2019 line paved the way for the Horned Frogs to average 204.0 rushing yards per game.

He previously served as offensive line coach at Texas Tech, Arizona State and other programs.

Was prolific athlete in football and baseball

Thomsen played football and baseball at TCU, lettering for the Horned Frogs on the gridiron from 1988-90 and on the diamond in 1991. During his lone season with the baseball team, he earned All-Southwest Conference, All-America and TCU Male Athlete of the Year honors after nearly hitting for the triple crown.

He led the SWC with 21 home runs and 70 RBI, while his .373 batting average was second. Thomsen was selected in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland Athletics and played two seasons in Oakland's minor league system.

After retiring from baseball, he returned to play one season on the football team at Abilene Christian. He was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Lone Star Conference tight end for the Wildcats in 1993. Thomsen earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from TCU in 1993 and completed a master’s degree in secondary education from Abilene Christian in 2000.