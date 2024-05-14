One of the top athletes in the country, never-mind Florida, has narrowed down his list of schools to four. Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star Vernell Brown announced on Tuesday that the four finalists in his recruitment are Florida State, Florida, Miami and Ohio State. Brown sat down with the Osceola prior to his announcement to talk about why the Seminoles continue to remain at the top of his recruitment and are one of his finalists. "I love everything about them," Brown said. "I love the direction that program is heading. Everything about it is good with me. I love Coach (Mike) Norvell and Coach (Ron) Dugans and the rest of that staff. We've built a good relationship — I talk to them multiple times a week. I'm excited to get back for the OV and to continue learning more about the school, the program and even Tallahassee."

Something that could become a factor in Brown's recruitment is his relationship with Florida State quarterback commit Tramell Jones, who is his quarterback with South Florida Express in 7-on-7. "Tramell is my guy," Brown said candidly. "I talk to him multiple times a week. Ever since I started catching passes from, it was an instant chemistry. He's a great person and if everything works out, he is definitely someone I would love to catch from in the future." The Jones High School prospect spent his spring visiting a bunch of his top schools and while Florida State had multiple great visits with Brown, a school that also made ground with him was Miami. Brown visited Miami on April 6 and being on campus gave him a fresh perspective on the Hurricanes. "Ever since they started recruiting me, they have always been pretty high in my recruitment. The visit was just more confirmation (of that). That visit really put them in that top group," Brown explained.

Brown has official visits set to all four of his finalists except for Miami, of whom he is still planning the exact date. His current schedule places him at Ohio State on May 31, Florida on June 14 and Florida State on June 21. There is currently no leader in his recruitment heading into official visit season and Brown says that his official visits will ultimately help him decide where he'll be going in the fall. "I'm just continuing the conversation with my family and figuring out what is real and what is not," Brown said. "I'm getting ready to go on these official visits and continuing gathering information to ultimately decide where is best for me... I think the OV's will really put things in perspective. So going into it, everyone is the same and we'll go from there." Brown says that while he doesn't want to 'pigeon-hold' himself to a late July commitment window, he is confident in that timeline. Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters